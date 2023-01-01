Japan, South Korea to link radars via US systems

Japan and South Korea have agreed to link their radar via a US system. This is to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missile.

Japan, South Korea and United States plan to reach an agreement on the sidelines of an Asean defense Summit to be held in Singapore early next year. According to reports, South Korea will form a group with Japan and United States to share information about North Korea's missiles. Ties between Japan and South Korea have warmed in recent months in the face of the North Korean threat and with North Korea launching ballistic missiles at an unprecedented Pace in the past year the three countries in November.