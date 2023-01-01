An Invitation to Japanese Culture
Prime Minister's Office of Japan -- May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
Furthermore, in various parts of Japan where the G7 ministerial meetings are held, you will have an opportunity to discover the charms of Japanese culture through the diverse programs of the Japan Cultural Expo 2.0, which include exhibitions, performing arts, and art festivals. We hope you will experience Japanese culture and arts, along with the appeal of traditional crafts, at the 2023 G7 Summit, its related ministerial meetings, and the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.
Japanese Self-Defense Force mulls removing its ban on tattoos
soranews24.com - May 12
A meeting was held this week by Japan's House of Councilors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Among the topics discussed: tattoos.
soranews24.com - May 12
A meeting was held this week by Japan's House of Councilors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Among the topics discussed: tattoos.
An Invitation to Japanese Culture
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
Japan, South Korea to link radars via US systems
WION - May 11
Japan and South Korea have agreed to link their radar via a US system. This is to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missile.
WION - May 11
Japan and South Korea have agreed to link their radar via a US system. This is to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missile.
Japan enacts law to use GPS trackers for defendants on bail
Nikkei - May 10
Japan's parliament enacted a bill Wednesday permitting courts to approve the placing of GPS monitors on suspects to prevent international bail jumping, a move spurred by multiple cases such as the high-profile escape of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn.
Nikkei - May 10
Japan's parliament enacted a bill Wednesday permitting courts to approve the placing of GPS monitors on suspects to prevent international bail jumping, a move spurred by multiple cases such as the high-profile escape of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn.
Japan Lower House approves controversial immigration bill
NHK - May 10
A controversial bill to amend Japan's immigration rules is one step closer to becoming law. Supporters say it will help end long detentions for asylum seekers. Others call the proposal inhumane.
NHK - May 10
A controversial bill to amend Japan's immigration rules is one step closer to becoming law. Supporters say it will help end long detentions for asylum seekers. Others call the proposal inhumane.
Japan and South Korea move closer on security and chips at rare summit in Seoul
The Star - May 07
The leaders of South Korea and Japan struck a chord of unity at a rare summit where the US allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea and implement a deal meant to heal a rift stemming from their troubled histories.
The Star - May 07
The leaders of South Korea and Japan struck a chord of unity at a rare summit where the US allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea and implement a deal meant to heal a rift stemming from their troubled histories.
Japan to downgrade coronavirus categorization on Monday
NHK - May 07
Japan will categorize coronavirus in the same group as seasonal influenza starting on Monday.
NHK - May 07
Japan will categorize coronavirus in the same group as seasonal influenza starting on Monday.
Japan's moves to amend constitution face upper house delays
Asia News - May 04
Wednesday marked the 76th year since the Constitution came into effect. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed his willingness to revise the Constitution during his tenure as LDP leader through September next year.
Asia News - May 04
Wednesday marked the 76th year since the Constitution came into effect. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed his willingness to revise the Constitution during his tenure as LDP leader through September next year.
NATO to open Japan office, first in Asia
Taiwan News - May 03
NATO will open a representative office in Japan, marking the military alliance’s first permanent liaison office in Asia.
Taiwan News - May 03
NATO will open a representative office in Japan, marking the military alliance’s first permanent liaison office in Asia.
Woman who ran in local election arrested for Twitter threat to spray sarin at train station
Japan Today - May 03
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.
Japan Today - May 03
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.
Egypt and Japan sign transport investment deal worth $730m
arabnews.com - May 02
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
arabnews.com - May 02
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
Japan should have correct understanding of China: Chinese ambassador
Xinhua - Apr 30
Japan should have a correct understanding of China from the root, adopt strategic independence, understand the trend of the times, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude, Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao said.
Xinhua - Apr 30
Japan should have a correct understanding of China from the root, adopt strategic independence, understand the trend of the times, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude, Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao said.
Japanese immigration reform bill approved by Lower House committee
NHK - Apr 29
A Lower House committee in Japan has approved a contentious bill to amend the immigration law, with revisions made to the screening process for refugee status.
NHK - Apr 29
A Lower House committee in Japan has approved a contentious bill to amend the immigration law, with revisions made to the screening process for refugee status.
Japan sets 30 percent target for women executives at big firms by 2030
AFP - Apr 28
Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030.
AFP - Apr 28
Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030.
Japan to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level on May 8
Nikkei - Apr 28
Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities.
Nikkei - Apr 28
Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities.
Japan safety chief under fire for ‘savouring’ eel lunch, then responding to attack on PM Kishida
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7