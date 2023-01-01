An Invitation to Japanese Culture

Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.

Furthermore, in various parts of Japan where the G7 ministerial meetings are held, you will have an opportunity to discover the charms of Japanese culture through the diverse programs of the Japan Cultural Expo 2.0, which include exhibitions, performing arts, and art festivals. We hope you will experience Japanese culture and arts, along with the appeal of traditional crafts, at the 2023 G7 Summit, its related ministerial meetings, and the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.