Great balls of fire! 'Rocket debris' lights up Japan skies

The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ)'s Ishigaki branch in Okinawa said it observed the streaks of light at 8:33 pm Wednesday (1133 GMT), an official told AFP.

"Given the information publicly available, we think the falling objects are not fireballs from meteorites, but debris from a rocket," said a NAOJ official, who declined to be named.

"The slow speed and the way the light moved - threads of lights moving in parallel - looked exactly like the atmospheric entry of debris from a rocket," he said.

"It is possible that (it was) debris from a rocket that was launched by China in November," he added. ...continue reading