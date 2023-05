Tokyu Toyoko Line, suspended due to lightning strike, resumes operation

, May 11 ( NOJ / TV Asahi ) - The Tokyu Toyoko Line, which had been suspended due to the lightning strike, resumed operation around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

According to Tokyu Corporation, around 4 pm, there was a lightning strike near Jiyugaoka Station, and the surrounding signal equipment stopped working. Due to this, the Tokyu Toyoko Line had suspended operation between Shibuya Station and Musashi Kosugi Station, but resumed operation around 8:30 pm.