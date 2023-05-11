Pond at Nara pagoda boasts clearer water

But this year, full-scale water quality improvements are being implemented after Nara prefecture experimented with a water conduit system late last year from a well at the nearby Nara National Museum.

Sarusawa Pond, an artificial reservoir thought to have been built in the eighth century, sits adjacent to the temple and is a popular spot among tourists, but its water has been murky.

Meanwhile, the temple’s pagoda is set to undergo major repairs for the first time since 1901. ...continue reading