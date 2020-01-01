Know how the Japanese diet can help you fight fatty liver disease
MSN -- May 12
Picture this: you're sitting in a traditional Japanese teahouse, surrounded by the vibrant colours and flavours of a bountiful feast.
You take a bite of grilled salmon, savouring the delicate balance of flavours and textures. As you sip on a cup of green tea, you can feel your body thanking you for nourishing it with the goodness of the Japanese diet. The Japanese people have a long lifespan and are known for their low rates of chronic diseases, including fatty liver. Fatty liver is a condition in which there is an excessive buildup of fat in the liver, which can lead to inflammation and scarring of the liver. The Japanese diet has been shown to be effective in preventing and treating fatty liver. Let's take a look at what is the Japanese diet and how it can help protect your liver and overall health. ...continue reading
Salary increased proposed to solve teacher shortage
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 12
The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers.
'Forest' of carbon dioxide-sucking vending machines planned in Japan
The Star - May 12
One of Japan's leading drinks makers is planning an unorthodox way to cut its carbon emissions, utilising a ubiquitous device in the nation: the vending machine.
Know how the Japanese diet can help you fight fatty liver disease
MSN - May 12
Picture this: you're sitting in a traditional Japanese teahouse, surrounded by the vibrant colours and flavours of a bountiful feast.
Pond at Nara pagoda boasts clearer water
staradvertiser.com - May 12
With Kofukuji Temple's five-story pagoda reflecting on its surface, Sarusawa Pond is one of Nara's most famous scenic spots. Unfortunately, the clarity of the stagnant pond hasn't been nearly as picturesque.
Japanese Self-Defense Force mulls removing its ban on tattoos
soranews24.com - May 12
A meeting was held this week by Japan's House of Councilors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Among the topics discussed: tattoos.
Tokyu Toyoko Line, suspended due to lightning strike, resumes operation
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 11
The Tokyu Toyoko Line, which had been suspended due to the lightning strike, resumed operation around 8:30 pm on Thursday.
Great balls of fire! 'Rocket debris' lights up Japan skies
gulfnews.com - May 11
Video of the apparent fireballs lit up social media on Wednesday night, with residents and users speculating on what might have caused the unusual display.
Japanese children's mobility likely affected by COVID restrictions, survey finds
NHK - May 11
A survey by Japanese experts has found that children in the country have shown signs of declining mobility likely caused by restricted activities during the pandemic.
How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes that sell for $230 each
Business Mirror - May 11
Wearing a white tank top inside a foggy greenhouse at his farm in Otofuke on the island of Hokkaido in Japan, Hiroyuki Nakagawa plucks ripened mangoes ready to be packed and shipped.
An Invitation to Japanese Culture
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
Japan, South Korea to link radars via US systems
WION - May 11
Japan and South Korea have agreed to link their radar via a US system. This is to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missile.
Tokyo police arrest junior high school teacher on suspicion of murder
NHK - May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
Japan's hospitality and tourism industry is recovering, but there are challenges
World Economic Forum - May 11
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
Toyota logs 1st net profit fall in 4 yrs on higher material costs
Kyodo - May 11
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
Two more get suspended jail terms in Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal
Japan Today - May 11
Two Japanese businessmen were handed suspended prison sentences on Thursday in the latest convictions in a bribery scandal surrounding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Japan enacts law to use GPS trackers for defendants on bail
Nikkei - May 10
Japan's parliament enacted a bill Wednesday permitting courts to approve the placing of GPS monitors on suspects to prevent international bail jumping, a move spurred by multiple cases such as the high-profile escape of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn.
