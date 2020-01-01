Know how the Japanese diet can help you fight fatty liver disease

Picture this: you're sitting in a traditional Japanese teahouse, surrounded by the vibrant colours and flavours of a bountiful feast.

You take a bite of grilled salmon, savouring the delicate balance of flavours and textures. As you sip on a cup of green tea, you can feel your body thanking you for nourishing it with the goodness of the Japanese diet. The Japanese people have a long lifespan and are known for their low rates of chronic diseases, including fatty liver. Fatty liver is a condition in which there is an excessive buildup of fat in the liver, which can lead to inflammation and scarring of the liver. The Japanese diet has been shown to be effective in preventing and treating fatty liver. Let's take a look at what is the Japanese diet and how it can help protect your liver and overall health.