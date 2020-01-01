Two more get suspended jail terms in Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Corruption allegations have spiralled in the aftermath of the pandemic-delayed Games, implicating major companies and damaging Japan's bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Sapporo.

Shigeharu Hisamatsu, a 64-year-old former executive at advertising firm ADK Holdings, received a sentence of 18 months, suspended for three years, a Tokyo District Court spokesman told AFP.

His former assistant, 61-year-old Toshiaki Tada, was given a sentence of one year, also suspended for three years.

The pair did not contest charges during their first hearing in March that they bribed a Tokyo Olympics committee member, according to local media.