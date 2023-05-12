Time magazine changes headline of online article on Japan Prime Minister Kishida

Time magazine has replaced the headline of an online article on Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio that said he wants to "make his country a true military power."

The original headline of the May 22/29 online issue released on Tuesday also said Kishida "wants to abandon decades of pacifism."

It now says "Kishida is giving a once pacifist Japan a more assertive role on the global stage."

But the headline for the print edition remains the same as the original online issue.

The magazine told NHK that it updates digital headlines regularly for several reasons, including article performance on Time.com. It said the cover of the print magazine, as well as the article text in print and on Time.com, have also not changed. ...continue reading