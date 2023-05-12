Japan weather bureau: 80 percent chance of El Nino by northern hemisphere summer
「観測史上最大に迫る」エルニーニョが今夏にも発生する可能性 気象庁発表
TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that conditions were nearing for the El Nino phenomenon to form in the equatorial region of the Pacific, and that there was an 80 percent chance that it would be seen by the northern hemisphere summer.
May 13 (ANNnewsCH) - 気象庁は12日、世界中で異常な天候を引き起こす要因とされる「エルニーニョ現象」がこの夏までに発生する可能性が高いと発表しました。規模の大きいエルニーニョになる恐れもあるということです。 ...continue reading
'Forest' of carbon dioxide-sucking vending machines planned in Japan
Great balls of fire! 'Rocket debris' lights up Japan skies
Study Shows Interferon-based Treatment of Hep C in Japan Reduced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Occurence
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan
JAXA weighs new mission using Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 tech
G7 digital and tech ministers discuss rules for AI
Japan's ispace says moon lander unexpectedly accelerated and likely crashed
Fujitsu opens up AI tech to businesses for trial use
Japan's private moon lander assumed lost after attempted landing
Japan adopts national strategy on nuclear fusion
9th COVID wave in Japan could cause many deaths, experts predict
Japan's take off to a decarbonized sky with SAF
'Stage is set': Japan startup eyes moon landing late April
As summer heat looms, Japan urged to curb impact, emissions
Trade show in Tokyo showcases fashion and tech
