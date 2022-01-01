914 child mistreatment cases reported at nurseries in April-December 2022
保育所での虐待90件を確認 こども家庭庁実態調査
Japan Today -- May 13
A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday.
The survey by the Children and Families Agency, set up in April, sheds light on the serious situation surrounding the safety of children at nurseries and adds pressure on local authorities to take action to prevent incidents that could cause children physical or psychological harm.
The poll was conducted following the arrest in December of three women who used to work as teachers at a nursery school in Shizuoka Prefecture for alleged repeated instances of abuse, a high-profile incident that led to revelations of several similar cases in Japan.
In the case in Susono, Shizuoka, teachers mistreated toddlers with one boy being held upside down by his feet, according to the city government. ...continue reading
May 13 (ANNnewsCH) - 全国で保育園での虐待事件が相次いだことを受け、こども家庭庁が保育所などを対象に実態調査をしたところ、90件の虐待が確認されたことが分かりました。 ...continue reading
Salary increase proposed to solve teacher shortage
The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers.
Japanese children's mobility likely affected by COVID restrictions, survey finds
A survey by Japanese experts has found that children in the country have shown signs of declining mobility likely caused by restricted activities during the pandemic.
Does Japan Really Need English Education?
Nowadays, more and more Japanese are skeptical about the compulsory English classes in schools. Is that really necessary for us? In this video, let me share both sides of the argument in Japan.
Australia returns Ainu remains to Japan after 80 years
Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes.
Fewer students spell trouble for women's universities in Japan
Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment.
The story of a Japanese festival float model
Discover the story of an intricately carved boat whose history was lost until collaborative investigations with Japanese scholars revealed it to be a model of a Japanese festival float.
Japan's child population drops for 42nd straight year
On a national holiday dedicated to children, the latest data shows Japan's child population has dropped for the 42nd straight year.
Course on Sketching Academy: Street in Japan
Today we will focus on how to turn a very detailed picture into a sketch. Our reference is a street in Japan, which is so filled with small elements that it is simply scary to take on.
Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers
Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma takes up visiting professor post in Japan
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.
Japan's population projected to shrink 30 percent to 87 million in 2070
Japan's population is expected to fall to 87 million by 2070, shrinking 30 percent from 2020, a government estimate showed Wednesday, highlighting the country's need to overhaul its social security systems and restructure its urban communities.
Japanese study finds Cesarean births increase childhood obesity risk
In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examine the influence of Cesarean section (CS) delivery on pediatric obesity among three-year-old Japanese residents.
Being Autistic in Japan
While those with ASD or ADHD are more widely recognized and accepted in many countries today, what about in Japan? What is it like being autistic?
Japanese farms turn to foreign workers as rural population ages
Farms across Japan are increasingly turning to temporary workers from Southeast Asia and beyond for help during busy seasons, as a shrinking rural population and aging local workforce stoke labor shortages at home.
Sunken wreck of WWII Japanese ship on which nearly 1,000 Australians died found
Deep-sea explorers said Saturday they had located the wreck of a World War II Japanese transport ship, the Montevideo Maru, which was torpedoed off the Philippines killing nearly 1,000 Australians aboard.
