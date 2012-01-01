With a US$28.6 billion market value in 2022, the global anime market has grown to become one of the most popular and lucrative battlefields for streaming giants, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.

Disney+ and Amazon Prime have sought to gain exclusive streaming rights to Japanese anime. But because of the comparatively small number of streaming service users in Japan, anime industry players in the country have been as keen to strike a deal. ... ... continue reading

More than 2 million Toyota users face risk of vehicle data leak in Japan

Reuters - May 13

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday the vehicle data of 2.15 million users in Japan, or almost the entire customer base who signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, had been publicly available for a decade due to human error. Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday the vehicle data of 2.15 million users in Japan, or almost the entire customer base who signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, had been publicly available for a decade due to human error.

Streaming giants battle to be top platform for Japanese anime

South China Morning Post - May 13

With a US$28.6 billion market value in 2022, the global anime market has grown to become one of the most popular and lucrative battlefields for streaming giants, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. With a US$28.6 billion market value in 2022, the global anime market has grown to become one of the most popular and lucrative battlefields for streaming giants, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.

H&M re-opens in Ginza, adds first coffee shop

NOJ / TV Asahi - May 11

Fast fashion giant H&M has reopened its store in Ginza, Tokyo, after closing the doors in 2018. Fast fashion giant H&M has reopened its store in Ginza, Tokyo, after closing the doors in 2018.

Japan's hospitality and tourism industry is recovering, but there are challenges

World Economic Forum - May 11

The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19. The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.

Toyota logs 1st net profit fall in 4 yrs on higher material costs

Kyodo - May 11

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs. Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.

Japan Airlines, Wisk Aero partner to launch flying taxi service

flyingmag.com - May 10

On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation. On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation.

Real wages in Japan down for 12th month in March

NHK - May 10

Real wages in Japan have fallen year over year for the 12th straight month, as rising consumer prices continued to eat into workers' earnings. Real wages in Japan have fallen year over year for the 12th straight month, as rising consumer prices continued to eat into workers' earnings.

COVID downgrade tipped to boost Japan economy by 4.2 trillion yen

Japan Today - May 09

Japan's downgrade on Monday of the legal status of COVID-19 will likely deliver the Japanese economy a 4.2 trillion yen boost, driven in part by an increase in the number of inbound tourists, according to an estimate by a private sector economist. Japan's downgrade on Monday of the legal status of COVID-19 will likely deliver the Japanese economy a 4.2 trillion yen boost, driven in part by an increase in the number of inbound tourists, according to an estimate by a private sector economist.

Businesses help spur Japan's agricultural revival

Nikkei - May 07

Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales. Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales.

Buffett says more comfortable with investments in Japan than Taiwan

The Standard - May 07

Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China. Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.

Strong Yen Negative For Global Japanese Corporations

TD Ameritrade Network - May 06

How is the recovery in the Japanese Yen currency impacting the markets? The Henessy Japan Fund (HJPNX) has 35 holdings of Japanese companies that operate globally. How is the recovery in the Japanese Yen currency impacting the markets? The Henessy Japan Fund (HJPNX) has 35 holdings of Japanese companies that operate globally.

Japan's seafood imports from Russia hit record 155 bil. yen in 2022

Kyodo - May 05

Japan imported a record 155.2 billion yen ($1.2 billion) worth of marine products from Russia in 2022, data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday, highlighting the country's continued reliance on Moscow for its seafood supply despite a deterioration of relations over the war in Ukraine. Japan imported a record 155.2 billion yen ($1.2 billion) worth of marine products from Russia in 2022, data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday, highlighting the country's continued reliance on Moscow for its seafood supply despite a deterioration of relations over the war in Ukraine.

Japan’s small-sized firms struggle to offer higher pay to keep up with inflation

South China Morning Post - May 05

Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce. Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.

Japan's economic recovery

Wellington Management - May 05

Portfolio manager Dan Maguire joins host Thomas Mucha to discuss the massive economic and market implications of Japan's efforts to end deflation. Portfolio manager Dan Maguire joins host Thomas Mucha to discuss the massive economic and market implications of Japan's efforts to end deflation.

IMF sees uncertainty over Japan’s monetary policy, spillover globally

Business Times - May 04

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.