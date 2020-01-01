JAPAN PARADE New York City
NEW YORK, May 14 (The NYC Walking Show) - Japan Day in NYC has always been a joyful celebration of Japanese culture, and now's there's a massive Japan Day Parade along Central Park West to amplify the fun.
The parade began for the first time in 2022, and it's back again for 2023. The first parade was a historic moment, according to the Consulate General of Japan in New York, which initiated the project. Originally, the parade was planned for 2020 to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the first Japanese delegates’ visit to the U.S. in 1860, as well as the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic.
13 Things You Thought You Knew About JAPAN
Pond at Nara pagoda boasts clearer water
Tokyu Toyoko Line, suspended due to lightning strike, resumes operation
Journey Across Japan: The Frozen Frontier | Official Trailer
THE MOST MAGICAL ISLAND IN JAPAN | Miyajima Travel Guide
China shows panda papa and 2 offspring back from Japan
How Tourists FRUSTRATE Japanese (Unintentionally)
Alternative Kyoto: how Japan's culture capital became a hotspot for live music
Tokyo’s hottest new nightlife venue in Shinjuku
30 Things to do in TOKYO JAPAN | NEW Travel Guide TOKYO 2023 | Hotel and Food in Tokyo
Watch planes take off in Japan -- from an onsen
Japan eyes bringing forward end of COVID-19 border controls to April 29
Supreme Sake Train in Japan! Travel to Eat and Drink
Japan to allow taxi apps to change pricing based on demand
Harry Potter theme park in Tokyo unveiled ahead of June 16 opening
