JAPAN PARADE New York City

The parade began for the first time in 2022, and it's back again for 2023. The first parade was a historic moment, according to the Consulate General of Japan in New York, which initiated the project. Originally, the parade was planned for 2020 to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the first Japanese delegates’ visit to the U.S. in 1860, as well as the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic.