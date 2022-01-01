Why Japanese Manga Is Outselling American Comic Books in the West
Japanese manga is selling incredibly well in the West, and it seems American comics can't keep up even on their home turf.
Every consumer has their own preferences, and there may be no single right answer, but manga does have some undeniable advantages over comics.
Even in the West, where comics are highly mainstream and have been around for decades, manga has started to outsell the former, and there are clear reasons why. Even with action figures and the MCU around to bolster consumers' interest, American comics compare poorly to manga in some key areas, from their common perception to simple price.
American comics may seem cheap, being just a few dollars per issue, but a typical manga volume may have around 160-180 pages and usually costs $10-12 -- an excellent ratio for any consumer. Even if those pages are black and white as opposed to richly colored Marvel and DC comics, that sheer value is tough to beat. ...continue reading
NOJ / FNN - May 14
Five female customers at a supermarket in Inazawa City, Aichi, were seriously injured on Saturday morning when a car crashed into the building after an elderly driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
Japan Today - May 14
Police in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her one-month-old daughter in a trash container.
CBR - May 14
For Western graphic novel and comic fans, especially in the United States, there are now two major factions competing on the market: Western comics, such as Marvel and DC, and the vast world of Japanese manga.
The NYC Walking Show - May 14
Japan Day in NYC has always been a joyful celebration of Japanese culture, and now's there's a massive Japan Day Parade along Central Park West to amplify the fun.
South China Morning Post - May 13
An exodus of money from China has turned into a lifeline for cash-strapped inns and hotels fighting to survive after years of Covid curbs
NHK - May 13
Diplomats from more than a dozen embassies in Japan are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community ahead of next week's G7 summit.
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 13
Food giant Kewpie will soon begin importing Brazilian eggs as more than 17 million chickens have been slaughtered due to the bird flu epidemic and egg shortages are becoming more serious.
Japan Today - May 13
A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday.
NHK - May 13
Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party has discussed revising the wording in a bill to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community and decided to entrust the matter to senior members of the party.
Reuters - May 13
Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday the vehicle data of 2.15 million users in Japan, or almost the entire customer base who signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, had been publicly available for a decade due to human error.
Reuters - May 13
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that conditions were nearing for the El Nino phenomenon to form in the equatorial region of the Pacific, and that there was an 80 percent chance that it would be seen by the northern hemisphere summer.
Kyodo - May 13
Fans of idols belonging to Johnny & Associates Inc., one of Japan's most powerful talent agencies, said Thursday they have submitted a petition with around 16,000 signatures demanding that the firm investigate allegations of sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa.
NHK - May 13
A major exhibition of plastic models is currently underway in the central Japanese city of Shizuoka, with visitors from overseas for the first time in four years.
South China Morning Post - May 13
With a US$28.6 billion market value in 2022, the global anime market has grown to become one of the most popular and lucrative battlefields for streaming giants, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.
Kyodo - May 12
World Rugby has changed the name of its group of elite national teams from "Tier 1" to "High Performance Unions" and included Japan in the new men's 11-member group, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday.
NHK - May 12
Time magazine has replaced the headline of an online article on Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio that said he wants to "make his country a true military power."