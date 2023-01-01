Bear attack on angler suspected after human head found at lake in Hokkaido

According to the police, a boat dropped off Toshihiro Nishikawa, 54, to fish unaccompanied at a spot on Lake Shumarinai in Horokanai early Sunday. An employee of the boat operator later saw a bear nearby with waders dangling from its mouth and attempted to call Nishikawa, but could not reach him.

The information prompted the town office to launch a bear hunt operation and a member of the group killed one on Monday afternoon, according to a town official.

A human head was also discovered during the operation.