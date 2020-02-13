How P2E Games Are Affecting the Casino Industry

P2E games allow for a more immersive gaming experience, but they are directly affecting the casino industry.

Many crypto casino games allow players to experience what it is like to be at a casino — just in a digital format. With P2E, users can earn money without leaving their seats.

As such, it is critical to understand how P2E is affecting the casino industry to understand what the future holds for in-person gambling. Just like video games took the place of arcades, play-to-earn games could eventually replace in-person casinos.

There are many positive aspects of the P2E gaming format, but it poses some risks. Continue reading to learn about how P2E could affect the future of gaming houses.

What Are P2E Games?

P2E games are also called play-to-earn games. As the name suggests, users can experience gameplay while turning a profit through the accumulation of coins or other resources. With these, they can earn real money.

This type of gameplay is becoming more popular because it allows players to earn money from their work in a virtual setting. They can make in-game purchases that can convert to real money. Many exchanges utilize virtual tokens, especially with the rise of cryptocurrency.

Why P2E Games Are So Popular

There are several reasons why P2E games are so popular. Most of them are concerned with the ability to turn a significant profit with the right skill and knowledge. Here are some of the more specific reasons people use these platforms:

NFTs and Earn Potential

Virtual games often use NFTs to monetize in-game values. Also known as nonfungible tokens, NFTs allow gamers to create digital content and sell it for a profit. Then, purchasers can continue the cycle by selling the content and attempting to turn a profit for themselves.

Since personalization is a significant selling point, NFTs allow both artists and game developers to earn more money as unique content increases interest in the games.

What’s more, P2E games allow game developers to keep making money over time. Many games would have users pay a one-time fee upfront. Play-to-earn encourages users to spend money as they go while increasing their potential or earning money too.

Transparency and Lack of Regulation

NFTs are a part of the blockchain. This database houses electronic currencies in a decentralized program with limited regulation. As a result, there are fewer fees incurred during transactions and withdrawals.

Additionally, NFTs are not able to be replicated. Artists can create content more securely, and traders can have more confidence in their transactions. This transparency makes for a better user experience and attracts a larger audience for P2E games.

Community Building

Virtual games provide a setting for players to interact with others and build a community. These are spaces in which there is a common goal that users care about.

As such, many P2E games can build a community, which also provides a more enjoyable experience.

Accessibility

The earning potential of P2E games is a central highlight. However, their accessibility allows for more people to take advantage of these possibilities. Games are within reach, and there is more convenience for users to test out new strategies in their gameplay.

Drawbacks Within P2E Games

Like many in-game additions, there are some disadvantages to play-to-earn games, especially for the casino industry. Here are some of the cons of P2E games:

Entry Barriers

There are many steps users must take within P2E games to start earning money. Whereas many games are free, P2E games require players to connect their virtual wallets and specific accounts to their software. Sometimes, the program asks users to input this information during gameplay, which does not make for an enjoyable experience.

Additionally, some games ask users to purchase expensive NFTs that they may not be able to afford, making the barriers even higher for some.

Bots

A big threat to P2E games is the presence of bots. They infiltrate games and can cause users to spend their money on untrustworthy NFTs. They can also wipe out the resources of the game, removing the opportunity for real players to earn a profit. Subsequently, they harm game developers, as their virtual platform is no longer a fair and safe place to play.

There have been many efforts to combat bots and their unwanted presence. However, few have been successful. Hopefully, there is a turn of events in the future so that P2E games are safer and more welcoming for real users.

The Effect of P2E Games on Casinos

The many advantages of P2E games make virtual casinos more appealing. Users can earn a profit from playing and testing their luck. Nevertheless, this affects in-person casinos that rely on frequent customers to participate in games.

P2E casino games are more accessible than in-person casinos, which makes it more likely that a player would pick up their phone rather than head to the gaming house.

Additionally, P2E games provide more opportunities for users to gamble on their luck and earn a profit off their gameplay, which removes some of the purposes of casinos.

With online casinos, there are fewer restrictions on how much someone can play, which makes it a more dangerous environment. There are more opportunities for free play, and the platforms are easier to hide. People who struggle with addiction could face more dangers with online gambling and P2E games because the casino is at their fingertips.

What Does the Future Hold for Casinos?

Nothing beats the atmosphere of a classic casino. While the future is unknown for them, there is no denying that online casinos are cashing in on their success.

Experts predict that virtual casinos are going to experience more success than in-house offerings. As of right now, the future of casinos is up in the air.

The Bottom Line

Play-to-earn games make earning money more accessible for people who enjoy virtual gaming. It provides more opportunities for them to bet on their odds and play their luck. However, improved accessibility leaves little room for in-person casinos. Their future lies in the hands of NFTs and online betting.