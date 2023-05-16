Station in Tokyo renovated ahead of Harry Potter theme park's opening
ハリー・ポッター電車登場 西武池袋から魔法の世界へ
TOKYO, May 17 (NHK) - A railway company has renovated a station in Tokyo ahead of the opening of a Harry Potter theme park nearby.
The theme park, which enables visitors to experience the world depicted in the films, will open on June 16 at the site where the Toshimaen amusement park was formerly located.
On Tuesday, Seibu Railway held a ceremony to mark the refurbishment of Toshimaen Station.
Images inspired by the films, such as a train and a white owl, are periodically projected onto the station's windows. ...continue reading
May 17 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京・練馬区に建設している映画「ハリー・ポッター」の最新施設の開業を1カ月後に控え、映画の世界観をイメージしたラッピング電車の運行が始まります。 ...continue reading
Japan economy grows more than expected in Q1 after technical recession
straitstimes.com - May 17
Japan's economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter as a further easing of pandemic regulations boosted consumption.
How a former yakuza criminal went from a jail cell in Japan to fighting the war in Ukraine
abc.net.au - May 17
From Japanese gangster to Ukrainian freedom fighter, Harusan is on a redemption arc. The 50-year-old moved to the eastern European country a year ago to fight against the Russian invaders.
Nikkei 225 rises above 30,000 in intraday trade
NHK - May 17
Tokyo's benchmark stock index has risen above 30,000 for the first time in over a year and a half.
Japan's 'dark gig' economy linked to series of brazen daylight robberies
South China Morning Post - May 17
A botched robbery of a Rolex watch store in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza district reportedly has all the hallmarks of what are known as yami baito or “dark part-time jobs” in Japan.
Yoshiki announces 2023 classical tour, first new X JAPAN song in 8 years
revolvermag.com - May 17
On the heels of sold-out U.S. and Japan tours with his recently formed rock supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS, X JAPAN bandleader Yoshiki held a press conference at Grammy Museum's Clive Davis theater in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening to officially announce Requiem, his upcoming 10th anniversary classical world tour with a full orchestra in the fall.
Universal to close Spider-Man ride in Japan
themeparkinsider.com - May 17
The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man are about to come to an end. Well, in Japan, at least.
Japan to deploy up to 24,000 security personnel for upcoming G7 summit
Xinhua - May 17
Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western city of Hiroshima.
Station in Tokyo renovated ahead of Harry Potter theme park's opening
NHK - May 17
A railway company has renovated a station in Tokyo ahead of the opening of a Harry Potter theme park nearby.
Another ex-member of Johnny's talent agency says he was sexually abused
Japan Today - May 17
Another former member of Japan's top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc said Tuesday he was sexually abused as a teenager by the firm's late founder Johnny Kitagawa, with the scandal leading to an apology by the current president.
7 major Japanese power companies plan to raise electricity rates by up to 39.7 percent
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 17
Seven major electric power companies in Japan have announced plans to raise prices from next month, as the government has virtually accepted the increase in regulated rates for households.
How Japan 'solved' the problem of homelessness
Economics Nation - May 17
Japan is a very interesting country and stands out in many ways. But there is one statistic in particular that stands it apart from other developed countries. It is the only country that, despite having a population of 125 million, has very few homeless people or people living on the streets.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani pitches 7 innings, hits 3-run homer on 4-hit night
Kyodo - May 17
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned his fifth win after he struggled on the mound but went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
Japan's Megabanks Predict Bumper Profit, Resist Buybacks
Bloomberg - May 17
Japan's biggest lenders are predicting their highest profits in years. Still, a cautious outlook is holding them back from returning surplus capital to shareholders.
Airline founder flies to Japan airport to apologise to stranded passengers
news9live.com - May 17
A founder of Japan’s airline is making rounds all across the internet for flying to an airport to issue an apology to all the passengers that were stuck there for a night.
バカラで勝つ可能性を高めるための 5 つのヒント
newsonjapan.com - May 17
バカラのエキサイティングなカジノ ゲームは、その豪華な設定と速攻のアクションでプレイヤーを魅了します。
Nikkei 225 hits year's high as Japan earnings impress
NHK - May 16
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark index rose to its highest level this year on Tuesday. Semiconductor-related shares led the gains as investor confidence was boosted by the robust earnings forecasts of many companies.
