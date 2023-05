Station in Tokyo renovated ahead of Harry Potter theme park's opening

, May 17 ( NHK ) - A railway company has renovated a station in Tokyo ahead of the opening of a Harry Potter theme park nearby.

The theme park, which enables visitors to experience the world depicted in the films, will open on June 16 at the site where the Toshimaen amusement park was formerly located.

On Tuesday, Seibu Railway held a ceremony to mark the refurbishment of Toshimaen Station.

Images inspired by the films, such as a train and a white owl, are periodically projected onto the station's windows. ...continue reading