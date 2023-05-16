Japan to deploy up to 24,000 security personnel for upcoming G7 summit

Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western city of Hiroshima.

In addition to about 3,000 police stationed in the host city, around 21,000 personnel from 45 prefectural police departments across the country will be sent over to the Hiroshima prefectural police during the summit set for Friday through Sunday, according to the NPA. ...continue reading

Xinhua - May 17

Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency completes relocation to Kyoto

The Japan News - May 16

Ruling and opposition parties lock horns over 'toned down' LGBT bill

NHK - May 16

Foreign missions in Japan make show of support for LGBTQ people

NHK - May 13

Japan's main ruling party set to approve revision of LGBT bill

NHK - May 13

Time magazine changes headline of online article on Japan Prime Minister Kishida

NHK - May 12

Japanese Self-Defense Force mulls removing its ban on tattoos

soranews24.com - May 12

An Invitation to Japanese Culture

Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11

Japan, South Korea to link radars via US systems

WION - May 11

Japan enacts law to use GPS trackers for defendants on bail

Nikkei - May 10

Japan Lower House approves controversial immigration bill

NHK - May 10

Japan and South Korea move closer on security and chips at rare summit in Seoul

The Star - May 07

Japan to downgrade coronavirus categorization on Monday

NHK - May 07

Japan's moves to amend constitution face upper house delays

Asia News - May 04

NATO to open Japan office, first in Asia

Taiwan News - May 03

