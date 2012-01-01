Japan's Megabanks Predict Bumper Profit, Resist Buybacks
3メガ銀の純利益 9年ぶり高水準
Bloomberg -- May 17
Japan's biggest lenders are predicting their highest profits in years. Still, a cautious outlook is holding them back from returning surplus capital to shareholders.
May 17 (ANNnewsCH) - 今年3月までの1年間の純利益は、三菱UFJフィナンシャル・グループが2年連続1兆円超えの1兆1164億円。
Japan economy grows more than expected in Q1 after technical recession
straitstimes.com - May 17
Japan's economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter as a further easing of pandemic regulations boosted consumption.
Nikkei 225 rises above 30,000 in intraday trade
NHK - May 17
Tokyo's benchmark stock index has risen above 30,000 for the first time in over a year and a half.
7 major Japanese power companies plan to raise electricity rates by up to 39.7 percent
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 17
Seven major electric power companies in Japan have announced plans to raise prices from next month, as the government has virtually accepted the increase in regulated rates for households.
Japanese millennial could soon be billionaire after his AI company's shares surge
Business Insider - May 17
A Japanese millennial who uses AI to help solve a problem in the rapidly aging society has hit it big.
Nikkei 225 hits year's high as Japan earnings impress
NHK - May 16
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark index rose to its highest level this year on Tuesday. Semiconductor-related shares led the gains as investor confidence was boosted by the robust earnings forecasts of many companies.
Japan's vending machine culture is ahead of the curve
Nikkei - May 16
In today's Japan, millions of vending machines dispense a mountain of goods and services ranging from green tea, umbrellas, canned cakes, bananas, omikuji fortunetelling slips, noodles, batteries, T-shirts and shampoo.
Chinese cash keeps Japan's struggling hot spring resorts bubbling
South China Morning Post - May 13
An exodus of money from China has turned into a lifeline for cash-strapped inns and hotels fighting to survive after years of Covid curbs
More than 2 million Toyota users face risk of vehicle data leak in Japan
Reuters - May 13
Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday the vehicle data of 2.15 million users in Japan, or almost the entire customer base who signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, had been publicly available for a decade due to human error.
Streaming giants battle to be top platform for Japanese anime
South China Morning Post - May 13
With a US$28.6 billion market value in 2022, the global anime market has grown to become one of the most popular and lucrative battlefields for streaming giants, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.
H&M re-opens in Ginza, adds first coffee shop
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 11
Fast fashion giant H&M has reopened its store in Ginza, Tokyo, after closing the doors in 2018.
Japan's hospitality and tourism industry is recovering, but there are challenges
World Economic Forum - May 11
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
Toyota logs 1st net profit fall in 4 yrs on higher material costs
Kyodo - May 11
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
Japan Airlines, Wisk Aero partner to launch flying taxi service
flyingmag.com - May 10
On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation.
Real wages in Japan down for 12th month in March
NHK - May 10
Real wages in Japan have fallen year over year for the 12th straight month, as rising consumer prices continued to eat into workers' earnings.
COVID downgrade tipped to boost Japan economy by 4.2 trillion yen
Japan Today - May 09
Japan's downgrade on Monday of the legal status of COVID-19 will likely deliver the Japanese economy a 4.2 trillion yen boost, driven in part by an increase in the number of inbound tourists, according to an estimate by a private sector economist.
