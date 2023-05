7 major Japanese power companies plan to raise electricity rates by up to 39.7 percent

, May 17 ( NOJ / TV Asahi ) - Seven major electric power companies in Japan have announced plans to raise prices from next month, as the government has virtually accepted the increase in regulated rates for households.

Seven power companies in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tokyo, Hokuriku, Chugoku, Shikoku, and Okinawa will raise prices.

On average, the price increases for each company are 15.9% for TEPCO, 23.22% for Hokkaido Electric Power, 25.47% for Tohoku Electric Power, 39.7% for Hokuriku Electric Power, 26.11% for Chugoku Electric Power, 28.74% for Shikoku Electric Power, and 33.3% for Okinawa Electric Power.

If approved by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the price will be officially raised from the 1st of next month.