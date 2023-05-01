Why Japan is embracing crypto rapidly
In this regard, the Japanese government has already recognized the potential of this sector, so much so that it has made Web3 a major part of its national strategy.
For starters, in September 2022, the government published a white paper — which has since been approved — discussing the implementation of several future-ready technologies, including blockchain, central bank-backed digital currencies (CBDCs), etc, into its existing governance and technological frameworks.
As a result, a number of reputable Japanese firms, such as Toyota, Sony, and NTT, have showcased a keen interest in various decentralized offerings. Not only that but moving ahead, decision-makers in Japan see the Web3 paradigm as the next big opportunity for local companies to forge ahead and stand at the forefront of the global economy.
Japan's ambition to become a leader in the Web3 industry seems to be driven by its need to compete internationally and to counteract a shrinking domestic market due to an aging population. Japanese companies are being encouraged to invest more in software and create platforms — possibly on the blockchain — to grow the nation’s economic influence outside of the country.
Moreover, the Asian powerhouse is also looking to leverage its world-class intellectual property in manga, anime, and computer games in the Web3 space, particularly through NFTs. However, there is a knowledge gap, with many creators unsure of how to deploy their creations on the blockchain.
To this point, Sota Watanabe, the founder of Astar Network and a member of the Japanese Government's web3 task force, recently explained: "A lot of digital creators, gaming companies would like to work on Web3, especially NFTs. But the problem is they don't know how to.” ...continue reading
Crypto Daily - May 18
Japan, which missed out on the Web2 revolution -- by failing to produce its own Meta, Google, Amazon, and Alibaba -- is now looking to regain its economic prowess by embracing the burgeoning crypto and Web3 industry.
straitstimes.com - May 17
Japan's economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter as a further easing of pandemic regulations boosted consumption.
NHK - May 17
The benchmark index for the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed above 30,000 for the first time in a year and 8 months. The gains reflect rising investor confidence amid robust earnings and improving forecasts at Japanese companies.
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 17
Seven major electric power companies in Japan have announced plans to raise prices from next month, as the government has virtually accepted the increase in regulated rates for households.
Business Insider - May 17
A Japanese millennial who uses AI to help solve a problem in the rapidly aging society has hit it big.
Bloomberg - May 17
Japan's biggest lenders are predicting their highest profits in years. Still, a cautious outlook is holding them back from returning surplus capital to shareholders.
NHK - May 16
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark index rose to its highest level this year on Tuesday. Semiconductor-related shares led the gains as investor confidence was boosted by the robust earnings forecasts of many companies.
Nikkei - May 16
In today's Japan, millions of vending machines dispense a mountain of goods and services ranging from green tea, umbrellas, canned cakes, bananas, omikuji fortunetelling slips, noodles, batteries, T-shirts and shampoo.
South China Morning Post - May 13
An exodus of money from China has turned into a lifeline for cash-strapped inns and hotels fighting to survive after years of Covid curbs
Reuters - May 13
Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday the vehicle data of 2.15 million users in Japan, or almost the entire customer base who signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, had been publicly available for a decade due to human error.
South China Morning Post - May 13
With a US$28.6 billion market value in 2022, the global anime market has grown to become one of the most popular and lucrative battlefields for streaming giants, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 11
Fast fashion giant H&M has reopened its store in Ginza, Tokyo, after closing the doors in 2018.
World Economic Forum - May 11
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
Kyodo - May 11
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
flyingmag.com - May 10
On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation.
NHK - May 10
Real wages in Japan have fallen year over year for the 12th straight month, as rising consumer prices continued to eat into workers' earnings.