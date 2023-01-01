Japan stands with Ukraine
Prime Minister's Office of Japan -- May 18
Russian aggression must be stopped at the earliest possible time. As the country holding the G7 presidency, Japan will lead G7 unity and show the world our determination to fully defend the international order based on the rule of law.
Under our G7 presidency, Japan will drive discussions and show the world the G7's strong political will in order to bring about a bright future for Japan and the world.
Japan to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Self-Defense Forces hospital
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.
Navy officer's wife fighting for his release from Japanese prison
NewsNation - May 18
As President Joe Biden is leaving Washington for Japan, Brittany Alkonis, the wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison, says "nothing has progressed."
Japan stands with Ukraine
Japan to deploy up to 24,000 security personnel for upcoming G7 summit
Xinhua - May 17
Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western city of Hiroshima.
Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency completes relocation to Kyoto
The Japan News - May 16
The Cultural Affairs Agency, which began moving the bulk of its divisions from Tokyo to Kyoto in March, completed the relocation as scheduled during the Golden Week holidays and began full-fledged operations on Monday.
Ruling and opposition parties lock horns over 'toned down' LGBT bill
NHK - May 16
Japanese lawmakers planning to submit a nonpartisan bill aimed at promoting understanding of the LGBTQ community locked horns during a meeting on Monday.
Foreign missions in Japan make show of support for LGBTQ people
NHK - May 13
Diplomats from more than a dozen embassies in Japan are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community ahead of next week's G7 summit.
Japan's main ruling party set to approve revision of LGBT bill
NHK - May 13
Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party has discussed revising the wording in a bill to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community and decided to entrust the matter to senior members of the party.
Time magazine changes headline of online article on Japan Prime Minister Kishida
NHK - May 12
Time magazine has replaced the headline of an online article on Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio that said he wants to "make his country a true military power."
Japanese Self-Defense Force mulls removing its ban on tattoos
soranews24.com - May 12
A meeting was held this week by Japan's House of Councilors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Among the topics discussed: tattoos.
An Invitation to Japanese Culture
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
Japan, South Korea to link radars via US systems
WION - May 11
Japan and South Korea have agreed to link their radar via a US system. This is to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missile.
Japan enacts law to use GPS trackers for defendants on bail
Nikkei - May 10
Japan's parliament enacted a bill Wednesday permitting courts to approve the placing of GPS monitors on suspects to prevent international bail jumping, a move spurred by multiple cases such as the high-profile escape of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn.
Japan Lower House approves controversial immigration bill
NHK - May 10
A controversial bill to amend Japan's immigration rules is one step closer to becoming law. Supporters say it will help end long detentions for asylum seekers. Others call the proposal inhumane.
Japan and South Korea move closer on security and chips at rare summit in Seoul
The Star - May 07
The leaders of South Korea and Japan struck a chord of unity at a rare summit where the US allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea and implement a deal meant to heal a rift stemming from their troubled histories.
Japan to downgrade coronavirus categorization on Monday
NHK - May 07
Japan will categorize coronavirus in the same group as seasonal influenza starting on Monday.
