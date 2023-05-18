Rainy season starts in southwestern Japan's Okinawa, Amami
35℃猛暑日も 記録的暑さ続く 沖縄・奄美で梅雨入り発表
NHK -- May 19
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season has officially begun in the Okinawa and Amami regions of the country's southwest.
The rainy season arrived in Okinawa 8 days later than average. Amami saw the season start 6 days later than average.
It is expected to start in other regions of Japan in the coming weeks....continue reading
May 19 (ANNnewsCH) - 18日も関東や東北では35℃以上の猛暑日が予想されています。記録的な暑さになる一方、沖縄地方と奄美地方では今年全国で初めて梅雨入りが発表されました。 ...continue reading
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea summer ticket sale
News On Japan - May 19
For a limited time only, you can enjoy Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea for two consecutive days at a discounted price.
World leaders arrive in Japan ahead of the G7 summit
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
Japan's ruling coalition submits revised LGBT bill to Diet
NHK - May 19
Japanese ruling coalition parties have submitted a bill to the Diet that aims to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community, after making a controversial revision to it.
Japan close to eradicating mongoose from Amami-Ohshima Island
Japan Times - May 19
The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Rainy season starts in southwestern Japan's Okinawa, Amami
Sony Group zeroes in on games, chips with financial unit spinoff
Nikkei - May 19
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
Japan to join India's UPI payment system, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister
WION - May 19
Japan and India are trying to promote digital cooperation, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister while speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal. He also added that Japan is now seriously thinking about joining Indian UPI payment system.
Signs of progress in how Japan treats foreign workers
East Asia Forum - May 19
In the early 1990s, Japan was under pressure to play a larger role in the international community. Japan’s government established the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in 1993 to transfer skills to trainees from developing countries to meet international community expectations.
Japan April trade deficit halves, imports fall for 1st time in 2 yrs
Kyodo - May 19
Japan's trade deficit nearly halved to a one-year low of 432.41 billion yen ($3 billion) in April, as imports dropped for the first time in 27 months on lower crude oil prices, while U.S.-bound auto shipments delivered record exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Kabuki actor Ennosuke Ichikawa found collapsed at home, parents dead
News On Japan - May 18
Popular Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV has been rushed to hospital after he was found unconscious in his home in Tokyo along with his parents who have both been confirmed dead, TV Asahi reports.
Nepalese students killed in auto crash may have been trying to fix bus's engine
NHK - May 18
Japanese police officials say two Nepalese men killed in a traffic accident in northeastern Japan on Tuesday may have been trying to help their bus driver fix the vehicle's engine.
Japan to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Self-Defense Forces hospital
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.
Japan to relax rules for startup visas, seeking foreign talent
Nikkei - May 18
Japan aims to foster its startup market by relaxing rules for foreigners seeking startup visas, including by letting private companies handle part of the screening process.
Kobe man arrested after threatening driving school with 1,500 origami cranes
soranews24.com - May 18
On 11 May Hyogo Prefectural Police in Kobe City arrested a 22-year-old man for sending 15 threatening letters and one case containing roughly 1,500 origami cranes to his former driving school.
36 million yen to join luxury driving club
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 18
Asia's first high-class membership-based driving club with an admission fee of 36 million yen (US$262,000) is set to open on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
Why Japan is embracing crypto rapidly
Crypto Daily - May 18
Japan, which missed out on the Web2 revolution -- by failing to produce its own Meta, Google, Amazon, and Alibaba -- is now looking to regain its economic prowess by embracing the burgeoning crypto and Web3 industry.
