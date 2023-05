Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea summer ticket sale

, May 19 ( News On Japan ) - For a limited time only, you can enjoy Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea for two consecutive days at a discounted price.

The "Summer 2 Day Passport" will soon go on sale, allowing visitors to enter Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea for two consecutive days from July 21st to August 28th.

Tickets go on sale from May 29 @ 17,300 yen per adult.