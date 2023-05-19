Ennosuke's parents may have died of psychotropic poisoning, Tokyo police say
On Thursday morning, the 47-year-old actor, his father, Ichikawa Danshiro, who is also a kabuki actor, and his mother were found collapsed at their home in Tokyo. The parents were later confirmed dead.
Ennosuke was half conscious when he was taken to a hospital. He had difficulty speaking on the day, but police say he has already been released from the hospital.
The police say the parents were found lying on their backs in the home's second-floor living room. Ennosuke was discovered in a basement, with an apparent suicide note nearby.
On Friday, the police performed a legally ordered autopsy to look into the parents' deaths. They say the results show that both may have died of psychotropic drug poisoning.
But investigators say no sleep-inducing or other drugs in the category have been found in the home. ...continue reading
republicworld.com - May 20
A confused-looking US President Biden had to be gently guided by Japanese leader Fumio Kishida on Friday — before tripping and almost falling down some stairs.
NHK - May 20
Kyodo - May 20
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Kyodo - May 19
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
News On Japan - May 19
For a limited time only, you can enjoy Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea for two consecutive days at a discounted price.
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
NHK - May 19
Japanese ruling coalition parties have submitted a bill to the Diet that aims to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community, after making a controversial revision to it.
Japan Times - May 19
The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
NHK - May 19
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season has officially begun in the Okinawa and Amami regions of the country's southwest.
Nikkei - May 19
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
WION - May 19
Japan and India are trying to promote digital cooperation, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister while speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal. He also added that Japan is now seriously thinking about joining Indian UPI payment system.
East Asia Forum - May 19
In the early 1990s, Japan was under pressure to play a larger role in the international community. Japan’s government established the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in 1993 to transfer skills to trainees from developing countries to meet international community expectations.
Kyodo - May 19
Japan's trade deficit nearly halved to a one-year low of 432.41 billion yen ($3 billion) in April, as imports dropped for the first time in 27 months on lower crude oil prices, while U.S.-bound auto shipments delivered record exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
News On Japan - May 18
Popular Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV has been rushed to hospital after he was found unconscious in his home in Tokyo along with his parents who have both been confirmed dead, TV Asahi reports.
NHK - May 18
Japanese police officials say two Nepalese men killed in a traffic accident in northeastern Japan on Tuesday may have been trying to help their bus driver fix the vehicle's engine.
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.