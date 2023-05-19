Ennosuke's parents may have died of psychotropic poisoning, Tokyo police say

NHK -- May 20
Tokyo police say the parents of popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke may have died of psychotropic poisoning.

On Thursday morning, the 47-year-old actor, his father, Ichikawa Danshiro, who is also a kabuki actor, and his mother were found collapsed at their home in Tokyo. The parents were later confirmed dead.

Ennosuke was half conscious when he was taken to a hospital. He had difficulty speaking on the day, but police say he has already been released from the hospital.

The police say the parents were found lying on their backs in the home's second-floor living room. Ennosuke was discovered in a basement, with an apparent suicide note nearby.

On Friday, the police performed a legally ordered autopsy to look into the parents' deaths. They say the results show that both may have died of psychotropic drug poisoning.

But investigators say no sleep-inducing or other drugs in the category have been found in the home. ...continue reading

US President Biden's near-stumble at G7 Summit raises eyebrows
republicworld.com - May 20
A confused-looking US President Biden had to be gently guided by Japanese leader Fumio Kishida on Friday — before tripping and almost falling down some stairs.
Ennosuke's parents may have died of psychotropic poisoning, Tokyo police say
NHK - May 20
Tokyo police say the parents of popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke may have died of psychotropic poisoning.
G-7 leaders visit World Heritage shrine, dine at traditional inn
Kyodo - May 20
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
G-7 leaders begin talks in Hiroshima amid Russian nuclear threat
Kyodo - May 19
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea summer ticket sale
News On Japan - May 19
For a limited time only, you can enjoy Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea for two consecutive days at a discounted price.
World leaders arrive in Japan ahead of the G7 summit
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
Japan's ruling coalition submits revised LGBT bill to Diet
NHK - May 19
Japanese ruling coalition parties have submitted a bill to the Diet that aims to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community, after making a controversial revision to it.
Japan close to eradicating mongoose from Amami-Ohshima Island
Japan Times - May 19
The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Rainy season starts in southwestern Japan's Okinawa, Amami
NHK - May 19
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season has officially begun in the Okinawa and Amami regions of the country's southwest.
Sony Group zeroes in on games, chips with financial unit spinoff
Nikkei - May 19
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
Japan to join India's UPI payment system, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister
WION - May 19
Japan and India are trying to promote digital cooperation, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister while speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal. He also added that Japan is now seriously thinking about joining Indian UPI payment system.
Signs of progress in how Japan treats foreign workers
East Asia Forum - May 19
In the early 1990s, Japan was under pressure to play a larger role in the international community. Japan’s government established the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in 1993 to transfer skills to trainees from developing countries to meet international community expectations.
Japan April trade deficit halves, imports fall for 1st time in 2 yrs
Kyodo - May 19
Japan's trade deficit nearly halved to a one-year low of 432.41 billion yen ($3 billion) in April, as imports dropped for the first time in 27 months on lower crude oil prices, while U.S.-bound auto shipments delivered record exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Kabuki actor Ennosuke Ichikawa found collapsed at home, parents dead
News On Japan - May 18
Popular Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV has been rushed to hospital after he was found unconscious in his home in Tokyo along with his parents who have both been confirmed dead, TV Asahi reports.
Nepalese students killed in auto crash may have been trying to fix bus's engine
NHK - May 18
Japanese police officials say two Nepalese men killed in a traffic accident in northeastern Japan on Tuesday may have been trying to help their bus driver fix the vehicle's engine.
Japan to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Self-Defense Forces hospital
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        