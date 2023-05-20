Global South, world economy headline day 2 of G7 Hiroshima summit
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio held separate meetings in the morning with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
India is this year's chair of the G20. Kishida and Modi agreed both the G7 and G20 would cooperate on various issues.
In Kishida's meeting with the Indonesian president, they discussed the situation in Myanmar and agreed to cooperate closely.
The discussions in the afternoon started with economic security. The G7 leaders will later be joined by the heads of invited countries and representatives of international organizations. Agendas include food and energy crises.
Earlier, on Friday, the G7 leaders discussed diplomatic and security issues. They agreed they would establish a constructive dialogue with China on issues such as climate change.
They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. They also strongly condemned North Korea which has repeatedly been launching ballistic missiles. And they agreed to work together to address the situation.
NHK - May 20
The second day of the G7 Hiroshima summit is underway. The leaders held talks aimed at boosting engagement with the emerging and developing nations, collectively known as the Global South.
republicworld.com - May 20
A confused-looking US President Biden had to be gently guided by Japanese leader Fumio Kishida on Friday — before tripping and almost falling down some stairs.
Kyodo - May 20
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Kyodo - May 19
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
NHK - May 19
Japanese ruling coalition parties have submitted a bill to the Diet that aims to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community, after making a controversial revision to it.
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.
NewsNation - May 18
As President Joe Biden is leaving Washington for Japan, Brittany Alkonis, the wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison, says "nothing has progressed."
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 18
Russian aggression must be stopped at the earliest possible time. As the country holding the G7 presidency, Japan will lead G7 unity and show the world our determination to fully defend the international order based on the rule of law.
Xinhua - May 17
Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western city of Hiroshima.
The Japan News - May 16
The Cultural Affairs Agency, which began moving the bulk of its divisions from Tokyo to Kyoto in March, completed the relocation as scheduled during the Golden Week holidays and began full-fledged operations on Monday.
NHK - May 16
Japanese lawmakers planning to submit a nonpartisan bill aimed at promoting understanding of the LGBTQ community locked horns during a meeting on Monday.
NHK - May 13
Diplomats from more than a dozen embassies in Japan are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community ahead of next week's G7 summit.
NHK - May 13
Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party has discussed revising the wording in a bill to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community and decided to entrust the matter to senior members of the party.
NHK - May 12
Time magazine has replaced the headline of an online article on Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio that said he wants to "make his country a true military power."
soranews24.com - May 12
A meeting was held this week by Japan's House of Councilors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Among the topics discussed: tattoos.