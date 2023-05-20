Global South, world economy headline day 2 of G7 Hiroshima summit

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio held separate meetings in the morning with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

India is this year's chair of the G20. Kishida and Modi agreed both the G7 and G20 would cooperate on various issues.

In Kishida's meeting with the Indonesian president, they discussed the situation in Myanmar and agreed to cooperate closely.

The discussions in the afternoon started with economic security. The G7 leaders will later be joined by the heads of invited countries and representatives of international organizations. Agendas include food and energy crises.

Earlier, on Friday, the G7 leaders discussed diplomatic and security issues. They agreed they would establish a constructive dialogue with China on issues such as climate change.

They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. They also strongly condemned North Korea which has repeatedly been launching ballistic missiles. And they agreed to work together to address the situation.