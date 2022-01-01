What a Typical Japanese Wedding is Really Like
Paolo fromTOKYO -- May 21
Japanese weddings consist of two parts - a ceremony where they exchange vows, and a reception followed afterwards.
A typical Japanese wedding ceremony and a Japanese wedding reception can be quite different than western weddings. In Japanese wedding culture there is a dress code. Let me just say it’s typically a lot more strict in Japan as there are countless rules, especially for females. For example, women can’t show their shoulders, knees, toes, wear furs or animal prints. They must wear only nude stocking and not black ones and the list goes on. And when you attend as a family of the bride and groom, you must absolutely follow the rules so they don’t lose face. For friends though, there is some gray area. When you attend a Japanese wedding, you must absolutely bring a wedding gift, which typically, only cold hard cash, called Goshugi. No wedding registries really exist. Japanese don’t even know what that is. In addition, it’s critical to use a special envelop, specifically designed for the wedding gift where the ribbons are made to not be untied. And the amount itself is important. Friends and co-workers are expected to give at least 30,000 yen per person, about $225, while cousins and relatives gift at least 30,000 to 100,000 yen and immediate family members are expected to gift even more.
Japan close to eradicating mongoose from Amami-Ohshima Island
The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Signs of progress in how Japan treats foreign workers
In the early 1990s, Japan was under pressure to play a larger role in the international community. Japan’s government established the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in 1993 to transfer skills to trainees from developing countries to meet international community expectations.
Japan to relax rules for startup visas, seeking foreign talent
Japan aims to foster its startup market by relaxing rules for foreigners seeking startup visas, including by letting private companies handle part of the screening process.
Church founded by Japanese immigrants still thrives
Wesley United Methodist Church is one of the oldest churches in the South Bay founded by Japanese immigrants. It was established over 125 years ago and is still thriving in San Jose today.
How Japan 'solved' the problem of homelessness
Japan is a very interesting country and stands out in many ways. But there is one statistic in particular that stands it apart from other developed countries. It is the only country that, despite having a population of 125 million, has very few homeless people or people living on the streets.
The Kyujo Incident The Coup that Almost Kept Japan in WWII
Discover the gripping true story of the Kyujo Incident - a failed coup that almost prevented Japan's surrender in WWII. Learn how small inflection points changed the course of history forever.
What you should know about Japanese
Japanese is full of surprises. This video is everything you need to know before you head to Japan or begin to learn the language. On my own trip I discovered that Japanese is trying its hardest to be easy for English speakers.
Being Friendless in Japan
In Japan, more and more people feel like they have no friends. Why is it so rising? And what would be the solutions for us?
914 child mistreatment cases reported at nurseries in April-December 2022
A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday.
Salary increase proposed to solve teacher shortage
The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers.
Japanese children's mobility likely affected by COVID restrictions, survey finds
A survey by Japanese experts has found that children in the country have shown signs of declining mobility likely caused by restricted activities during the pandemic.
Does Japan Really Need English Education?
Nowadays, more and more Japanese are skeptical about the compulsory English classes in schools. Is that really necessary for us? In this video, let me share both sides of the argument in Japan.
Australia returns Ainu remains to Japan after 80 years
Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes.
Fewer students spell trouble for women's universities in Japan
Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment.
The story of a Japanese festival float model
Discover the story of an intricately carved boat whose history was lost until collaborative investigations with Japanese scholars revealed it to be a model of a Japanese festival float.
