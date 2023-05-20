G7 summit communique stresses rules-based international order
The document says the G7 leaders are "more united than ever" to "meet the global challenges of this moment and set the course for a better future."
The communique mentions that the leaders issued a statement on Ukraine that says they "reaffirm unwavering support" for the country, and that they will continue "to counter the negative impacts of the war on the rest of the world, particularly on the most vulnerable people."
The document expresses serious concern about China's maritime activities in the East and South China seas. It says the G7 nations are strongly opposed to "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion."
It adds that the leaders "reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" and "call for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues."
The document also says the leaders "call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression."
At the same time, it states that the G7 leaders "stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China," saying it is necessary to cooperate with the country on global challenges.
Regarding nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, the document stresses that the leaders are committed "to achieving a world without nuclear weapons...through taking a realistic, pragmatic, and responsible approach."
As for the global economy, it says they will "continue to closely monitor financial sector developments and stand ready to take appropriate actions to maintain financial stability and the resilience of the global financial system."
Turning to economic security, the document says the G7 will work to launch a framework to counter economic coercion used to influence policies or the decision-making process of other countries through methods including embargos. It is an apparent bid to keep China in check.
On climate change, the document says the leaders will work together to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest. It says they "will engage with developing and emerging countries to accelerate emissions reduction...through various and practical pathways taking into account national circumstances."
The communique also says the G7 nations will continue to provide assistance to vulnerable countries and regions affected by the food security crisis.
Regarding artificial intelligence, the document tasks relevant ministers of the group with launching an initiative called "Hiroshima AI process...for discussions on generative AI by the end of this year.
The communique also says the G7 leaders "endeavor to work with all segments of society to ensure full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls... as well as LGBTQIA+ persons in politics, economics, education and all other spheres of society."
BBC - May 21
Volodymyr Zelensky made a scene-stealing arrival at the G7 summit in Japan on Saturday, as world leaders issued a veiled warning to China.
NHK - May 21
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations have issued a communique stressing their commitment to reinforcing free and open international order based on the rule of law, continued support for Ukraine, and work towards a world free of nuclear weapons.
NHK - May 20
The second day of the G7 Hiroshima summit is underway. The leaders held talks aimed at boosting engagement with the emerging and developing nations, collectively known as the Global South.
republicworld.com - May 20
A confused-looking US President Biden had to be gently guided by Japanese leader Fumio Kishida on Friday — before tripping and almost falling down some stairs.
Kyodo - May 20
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Kyodo - May 19
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
NHK - May 19
Japanese ruling coalition parties have submitted a bill to the Diet that aims to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community, after making a controversial revision to it.
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.
NewsNation - May 18
As President Joe Biden is leaving Washington for Japan, Brittany Alkonis, the wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison, says "nothing has progressed."
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 18
Russian aggression must be stopped at the earliest possible time. As the country holding the G7 presidency, Japan will lead G7 unity and show the world our determination to fully defend the international order based on the rule of law.
Xinhua - May 17
Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western city of Hiroshima.
The Japan News - May 16
The Cultural Affairs Agency, which began moving the bulk of its divisions from Tokyo to Kyoto in March, completed the relocation as scheduled during the Golden Week holidays and began full-fledged operations on Monday.
NHK - May 16
Japanese lawmakers planning to submit a nonpartisan bill aimed at promoting understanding of the LGBTQ community locked horns during a meeting on Monday.
NHK - May 13
Diplomats from more than a dozen embassies in Japan are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community ahead of next week's G7 summit.
NHK - May 13
Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party has discussed revising the wording in a bill to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community and decided to entrust the matter to senior members of the party.