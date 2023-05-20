G7 summit communique stresses rules-based international order

The document says the G7 leaders are "more united than ever" to "meet the global challenges of this moment and set the course for a better future."

The communique mentions that the leaders issued a statement on Ukraine that says they "reaffirm unwavering support" for the country, and that they will continue "to counter the negative impacts of the war on the rest of the world, particularly on the most vulnerable people."

The document expresses serious concern about China's maritime activities in the East and South China seas. It says the G7 nations are strongly opposed to "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion."

It adds that the leaders "reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" and "call for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues."

The document also says the leaders "call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression."

At the same time, it states that the G7 leaders "stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China," saying it is necessary to cooperate with the country on global challenges.

Regarding nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, the document stresses that the leaders are committed "to achieving a world without nuclear weapons...through taking a realistic, pragmatic, and responsible approach."

As for the global economy, it says they will "continue to closely monitor financial sector developments and stand ready to take appropriate actions to maintain financial stability and the resilience of the global financial system."

Turning to economic security, the document says the G7 will work to launch a framework to counter economic coercion used to influence policies or the decision-making process of other countries through methods including embargos. It is an apparent bid to keep China in check.

On climate change, the document says the leaders will work together to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest. It says they "will engage with developing and emerging countries to accelerate emissions reduction...through various and practical pathways taking into account national circumstances."

The communique also says the G7 nations will continue to provide assistance to vulnerable countries and regions affected by the food security crisis.

Regarding artificial intelligence, the document tasks relevant ministers of the group with launching an initiative called "Hiroshima AI process...for discussions on generative AI by the end of this year.

The communique also says the G7 leaders "endeavor to work with all segments of society to ensure full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls... as well as LGBTQIA+ persons in politics, economics, education and all other spheres of society."