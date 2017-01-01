Update the system: Japan’s Generational Divide
Coinbase -- May 21
According to the Japan Policy Council, 869 municipalities—nearly half of Japan’s total—are at risk of vanishing by 2040. Can web3 NFTs digitize important historic traditions, so they have the chance to live on in web3 forever?
Japan to join India's UPI payment system, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister
WION - May 19
Japan and India are trying to promote digital cooperation, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister while speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal. He also added that Japan is now seriously thinking about joining Indian UPI payment system.
Ear acupuncture: Japan trial shows alternative medicine reduces obesity
perthnow.com.au - May 18
Ear acupuncture can help people lose weight. A study conducted in Japan revealed that overweight and obese men lost over a stone on average after undergoing the procedure that involves strapping tiny beads to the ears.
North Korean hackers stole $721 million in cryptocurrency from Japan
Dawn - May 16
Hacker groups affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Japan since 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, citing a study by UK blockchain analysis provider Elliptic.
Japan weather bureau: 80 percent chance of El Nino by northern hemisphere summer
Reuters - May 13
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that conditions were nearing for the El Nino phenomenon to form in the equatorial region of the Pacific, and that there was an 80 percent chance that it would be seen by the northern hemisphere summer.
'Forest' of carbon dioxide-sucking vending machines planned in Japan
The Star - May 12
One of Japan's leading drinks makers is planning an unorthodox way to cut its carbon emissions, utilising a ubiquitous device in the nation: the vending machine.
Great balls of fire! 'Rocket debris' lights up Japan skies
gulfnews.com - May 11
Video of the apparent fireballs lit up social media on Wednesday night, with residents and users speculating on what might have caused the unusual display.
Study Shows Interferon-based Treatment of Hep C in Japan Reduced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Occurence
managedhealthcareexecutive.com - May 10
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is responsible for 90% of primary liver cancers worldwide. It is most often diagnosed in people who drink excessive amounts of alcohol or have long-term liver disease from hepatitis B or C infections.
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan
NHK - May 05
More details are coming in about an earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast.
JAXA weighs new mission using Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 tech
Japan Times - Apr 30
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, is considering a new mission to collect samples from a small astronomical body, hoping to utilize the technology from the Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 asteroid explorer projects.
G7 digital and tech ministers discuss rules for AI
NHK - Apr 30
Digital and tech ministers of the Group of Seven nations began their talks on Saturday by focusing on the rapidly spreading use of artificial intelligence and ways to regulate it.
Japan's ispace says moon lander unexpectedly accelerated and likely crashed
Tempo - Apr 27
Japan's ispace inc said its attempt to make the first private moon landing had failed after losing contact with its Hakuto-R Mission 1 (M1) lander when it unexpectedly accelerated and probably crashed on the lunar surface.
Fujitsu opens up AI tech to businesses for trial use
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japanese technology group Fujitsu has launched a platform that lets companies use its artificial intelligence technologies for free, aiming to explore new services by encouraging trial use in a variety of fields.
Japan's private moon lander assumed lost after attempted landing
livemint.com - Apr 26
A private Japanese moon mission failed on Tuesday after thecommunication with the spacecraft was lost andthe moon lander appeared to have crash landed on the surface following a landing attempt.
Japan adopts national strategy on nuclear fusion
neimagazine.com - Apr 22
Japan has adopted its first-ever national strategy on nuclear fusion reflecting the need to create a domestic fusion industry.
9th COVID wave in Japan could cause many deaths, experts predict
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
