G7 ends with Ukraine in focus as Zelenskyy meets world leaders
The Ukrainian leader's in-person appearance in his trademark olive drab underscored the centrality of the war for the G7 bloc of rich democracies. It also stole much of the limelight from other priorities, including security challenges in Asia and outreach to the developing world, that the leaders focused on at the three-day gathering.
“G7 reaffirmed our commitment to continue our strong backing for Ukraine from every possible dimension,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
Zelenskyy held two major rounds of meetings Sunday, one with G7 leaders and a second with them and a host of invited guests including India and South Korea. He also held one-on-one talks with several of the leaders.
Hanging over Sunday's talks was the Russian claim that forces of the Wagner private army, backed by Russian troops, had seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The eight-month battle for the eastern city — seen by both sides as a major symbolic prize — has been the longest and likely bloodiest of the war.
Asked if Bakhmut was still in Ukraine’s hands, Zelenskyy said he thought that Russian forces had finally taken the city. ...continue reading
Kyodo - May 24
Japan's lower house on Tuesday approved a bill creating a special pool of funds to substantially increase defense spending despite opposition lawmakers' resistance.
Al Jazeera - May 23
Beijing has also responded angrily to statements made during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, which wrapped up in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Sunday.
News On Japan - May 22
Spouses of the leaders who participated in the G7 Hiroshima Summit visited the 400-year-old “Shukkeien Garden” in Hiroshima, which has a history going back 400 years.
Kyodo - May 22
Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has gifted pairs of wearable binoculars to the spouses of the leaders of the Group of Seven countries and international organizations who attended the G-7 summit that concluded Sunday in Hiroshima, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
CCTV Video News Agency - May 22
A massive protest erupted in South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday against Japan's push for its controversial nuclear-contaminated water ocean discharge plan from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant despite intense international outcry.
CGTN - May 22
Local protesters were joined by demonstrators from the U.S., the Philippines and South Korea to rally against the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit and the possible establishment of an Asian version of NATO.
taiwannews.com.tw - May 21
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddled with some of his biggest backers as the Group of Seven summit closed in Hiroshima on Sunday, building momentum for his country's war effort even as Russia claimed a symbolic victory on the battlefield.
BBC - May 21
Volodymyr Zelensky made a scene-stealing arrival at the G7 summit in Japan on Saturday, as world leaders issued a veiled warning to China.
NHK - May 21
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations have issued a communique stressing their commitment to reinforcing free and open international order based on the rule of law, continued support for Ukraine, and work towards a world free of nuclear weapons.
NHK - May 20
The second day of the G7 Hiroshima summit is underway. The leaders held talks aimed at boosting engagement with the emerging and developing nations, collectively known as the Global South.
republicworld.com - May 20
A confused-looking US President Biden had to be gently guided by Japanese leader Fumio Kishida on Friday — before tripping and almost falling down some stairs.
Kyodo - May 20
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Kyodo - May 19
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
NHK - May 19
Japanese ruling coalition parties have submitted a bill to the Diet that aims to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community, after making a controversial revision to it.
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.