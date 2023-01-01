Man caught upskirting American tourist in Kyoto
KYOTO, May 22 (News On Japan) - A 53-year-old man has been arrested for filming up the skirt of an American tourist at the main hall of Kiyomizu-dera Temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto.
The part-time worker living in Neyagawa City, Osaka Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of violating Kyoto Prefecture's nuisance prevention ordinance.
The man is believed to have carried a small camera inside his sandal and checked it on the monitor before filming inside of the victim's skirt. During the interrogation, he admitted to the allegations, saying, "There is no doubt that I did it."
May 22 (日テレNEWS) - 京都の世界遺産・清水寺の本堂で、アメリカ人観光客のスカート内を盗撮したとして、53歳の男が逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
