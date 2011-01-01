World's biggest nuclear plant in Japan may stay closed due to papers left on car roof
柏崎刈羽原発 東電社員が書類38枚を紛失
Tokyo Electric Power Co., which operates the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan’s Niigata prefecture, said an employee placed a stack of documents on top of a car before driving off and losing them.
The mishap is the latest in a string of mistakes for the utility and is likely to further erode the regulator’s confidence in Tepco. Safety lapses and a strict regulatory process have stopped Japan from restarting most of its nuclear reactors shut in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The nation’s Nuclear Regulation Authority, which oversees safety protocols of Japan’s remaining 33 nuclear reactors, decided just last week to keep a de facto ban on the power station from resuming operations, saying that the utility’s preventative measures are inadequate. ...continue reading
livemint.com - May 23
