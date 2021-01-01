Passenger stuck in bus luggage compartment for 1.6 km
高速バスのトランクに乗客閉じ込め 1.6キロ走行
NOJ / TV Asahi -- May 25
A highway bus in Tokushima Prefecture has traveled about 1.6 kilometers with a passenger trapped in the luggage compartment, TV Asahi reports.
According to JR Shikoku Bus and other sources, on February 24 this year, a female passenger in her 20s traveling from JR Matsuyama Station to Tokushima University Bus Stop became trapped while trying to get her luggage out of the bus's trunk. The bus then departed for Tokushima Station, about 1.6 kilometers away, with the woman trapped inside.
The woman said she was not hurt, but felt "dark and scared."
May 25 (ANNnewsCH) - 徳島県で高速バスがトランクに乗客を閉じ込めたまま、約1.6キロ走行していたことが分かりました。
Honda to return to Formula One in 2026
Honda says it will return to Formula One racing in the 2026 season, after withdrawing in 2021. The automaker has a deal to provide Aston Martin with hybrid engines.
Takeshi Kitano kills again at 76th Cannes Film Festival
Takeshi Kitano's Kubi is one peculiar movie, a frantic, blood-drenched, star-studded historical epic that has more beheadings per minute than most feature films.
Japanese researchers fully sequence matsutake mushroom genome
Japanese researchers say they have fully sequenced the genome of the endangered matsutake mushroom.
Japan's lower house approves bill to pool funds for defense spending
Japan's lower house on Tuesday approved a bill creating a special pool of funds to substantially increase defense spending despite opposition lawmakers' resistance.
World's biggest nuclear plant in Japan may stay closed due to papers left on car roof
A week after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of the world’s biggest nuclear power plant due to safety lapses, a careless employee working from home added to the company’s woes.
Japan data signals stronger recovery, aided by return of tourists
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
Haneda Airport to reopen Terminal 2 area for international flights
Tokyo's Haneda Airport will reopen an area for international flights in Terminal 2 in July to handle surging demand since Japan eased its entry rules. The part of the terminal had been shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan eyes revamping tax-free shopping rule to stem illicit resale
Japan is considering overhauling its tax-free shopping scheme for foreign visitors in response to a growing number of cases of tax-free items being resold overseas for profit at tax-inclusive prices, sources close to the matter said Monday.
World's most expensive ice cream from Japan costs more than $6,000 per serving
An ice cream in Japan that costs more than $6,000 per serving was handed the title of the world's most expensive ice cream by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on May 18.
Man caught upskirting American tourist in Kyoto
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for filming up the skirt of an American tourist at the main hall of Kiyomizu-dera Temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto.
Yellow sand likely to spread to eastern Japan on Pacific coast
Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts is expected to blow into wide regions from northern to western Japan, and even spread to the Pacific coast through late Monday night.
G7 spouses experience traditional culture
Spouses of the leaders who participated in the G7 Hiroshima Summit visited the 400-year-old “Shukkeien Garden” in Hiroshima, which has a history going back 400 years.
Wearable binoculars gifted to G-7 spouses by Japan PM's wife
Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has gifted pairs of wearable binoculars to the spouses of the leaders of the Group of Seven countries and international organizations who attended the G-7 summit that concluded Sunday in Hiroshima, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Sumo: Terunofuji takes outright lead with Day 8 win over Kotoshoho
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji took the outright lead and became the first wrestler to clinch a winning record Sunday as he improved to a perfect 8-0 at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Multinational demonstrators rally against G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Local protesters were joined by demonstrators from the U.S., the Philippines and South Korea to rally against the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit and the possible establishment of an Asian version of NATO.
