Passenger stuck in bus luggage compartment for 1.6 km

A highway bus in Tokushima Prefecture has traveled about 1.6 kilometers with a passenger trapped in the luggage compartment, TV Asahi reports.

According to JR Shikoku Bus and other sources, on February 24 this year, a female passenger in her 20s traveling from JR Matsuyama Station to Tokushima University Bus Stop became trapped while trying to get her luggage out of the bus's trunk. The bus then departed for Tokushima Station, about 1.6 kilometers away, with the woman trapped inside.

The woman said she was not hurt, but felt "dark and scared."