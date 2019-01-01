Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch Y3.5 mil in auction; 2nd highest bid on record
夕張メロン初競りで2玉350万円 過去2番目の高値
Japan Today -- May 25
A pair of premium melons in Hokkaido fetched 3.5 million yen at the year's first auction on Thursday, securing the event's second highest bid on record.
The bid for the melons grown in the city of Yubari exceeded the previous year's by 500,000 yen but failed to top the record bid of 5 million yen in 2019.
This year's successful bidder was Hokuyupack Co, a Yubari-based company that packs fruit and vegetables.
At the May 2020 auction, when COVID-19 was spreading, a pair of Yubari melons fetched just 120,000 yen, but bids rose to 2.7 million yen in 2021 and 3 million yen in 2022. ...continue reading
May 25 (ANNnewsCH) - 札幌で夕張メロンの初競りが行われ、過去2番目の高値となる2玉350万円で落札されました。 ...continue reading
Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch Y3.5 mil in auction; 2nd highest bid on record
Japan Today - May 25
A pair of premium melons in Hokkaido fetched 3.5 million yen at the year's first auction on Thursday, securing the event's second highest bid on record.
Japan Today - May 25
A pair of premium melons in Hokkaido fetched 3.5 million yen at the year's first auction on Thursday, securing the event's second highest bid on record.
Japan won't join NATO, but local office OK, Kishida says
Japan Today - May 25
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.
Japan Today - May 25
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.
NASA unveils lunar photos of possible debris of failed Japan lander
Kyodo - May 25
NASA on Tuesday unveiled photos of the area of the Moon where a Japanese lander failed in what could have been the world's first lunar touchdown by a private space vehicle.
Kyodo - May 25
NASA on Tuesday unveiled photos of the area of the Moon where a Japanese lander failed in what could have been the world's first lunar touchdown by a private space vehicle.
Passenger stuck in bus luggage storage for 1.6 km
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 25
A highway bus in Tokushima Prefecture has traveled about 1.6 kilometers with a passenger trapped in the luggage compartment, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 25
A highway bus in Tokushima Prefecture has traveled about 1.6 kilometers with a passenger trapped in the luggage compartment, TV Asahi reports.
Honda to return to Formula One in 2026
NHK - May 24
Honda says it will return to Formula One racing in the 2026 season, after withdrawing in 2021. The automaker has a deal to provide Aston Martin with hybrid engines.
NHK - May 24
Honda says it will return to Formula One racing in the 2026 season, after withdrawing in 2021. The automaker has a deal to provide Aston Martin with hybrid engines.
Takeshi Kitano kills again at 76th Cannes Film Festival
vulture.com - May 24
Takeshi Kitano's Kubi is one peculiar movie, a frantic, blood-drenched, star-studded historical epic that has more beheadings per minute than most feature films.
vulture.com - May 24
Takeshi Kitano's Kubi is one peculiar movie, a frantic, blood-drenched, star-studded historical epic that has more beheadings per minute than most feature films.
Japanese researchers fully sequence matsutake mushroom genome
NHK - May 24
Japanese researchers say they have fully sequenced the genome of the endangered matsutake mushroom.
NHK - May 24
Japanese researchers say they have fully sequenced the genome of the endangered matsutake mushroom.
Japan's lower house approves bill to pool funds for defense spending
Kyodo - May 24
Japan's lower house on Tuesday approved a bill creating a special pool of funds to substantially increase defense spending despite opposition lawmakers' resistance.
Kyodo - May 24
Japan's lower house on Tuesday approved a bill creating a special pool of funds to substantially increase defense spending despite opposition lawmakers' resistance.
World's biggest nuclear plant in Japan may stay closed due to papers left on car roof
livemint.com - May 23
A week after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of the world’s biggest nuclear power plant due to safety lapses, a careless employee working from home added to the company’s woes.
livemint.com - May 23
A week after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of the world’s biggest nuclear power plant due to safety lapses, a careless employee working from home added to the company’s woes.
Japan data signals stronger recovery, aided by return of tourists
straitstimes.com - May 23
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
straitstimes.com - May 23
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
Haneda Airport to reopen Terminal 2 area for international flights
NHK - May 23
Tokyo's Haneda Airport will reopen an area for international flights in Terminal 2 in July to handle surging demand since Japan eased its entry rules. The part of the terminal had been shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.
NHK - May 23
Tokyo's Haneda Airport will reopen an area for international flights in Terminal 2 in July to handle surging demand since Japan eased its entry rules. The part of the terminal had been shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan eyes revamping tax-free shopping rule to stem illicit resale
Kyodo - May 23
Japan is considering overhauling its tax-free shopping scheme for foreign visitors in response to a growing number of cases of tax-free items being resold overseas for profit at tax-inclusive prices, sources close to the matter said Monday.
Kyodo - May 23
Japan is considering overhauling its tax-free shopping scheme for foreign visitors in response to a growing number of cases of tax-free items being resold overseas for profit at tax-inclusive prices, sources close to the matter said Monday.
World's most expensive ice cream from Japan costs more than $6,000 per serving
nextshark.com - May 23
An ice cream in Japan that costs more than $6,000 per serving was handed the title of the world's most expensive ice cream by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on May 18.
nextshark.com - May 23
An ice cream in Japan that costs more than $6,000 per serving was handed the title of the world's most expensive ice cream by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on May 18.
Man caught upskirting American tourist in Kyoto
News On Japan - May 22
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for filming up the skirt of an American tourist at the main hall of Kiyomizu-dera Temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto.
News On Japan - May 22
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for filming up the skirt of an American tourist at the main hall of Kiyomizu-dera Temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto.
Yellow sand likely to spread to eastern Japan on Pacific coast
NHK - May 22
Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts is expected to blow into wide regions from northern to western Japan, and even spread to the Pacific coast through late Monday night.
NHK - May 22
Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts is expected to blow into wide regions from northern to western Japan, and even spread to the Pacific coast through late Monday night.
G7 spouses experience traditional culture
News On Japan - May 22
Spouses of the leaders who participated in the G7 Hiroshima Summit visited the 400-year-old “Shukkeien Garden” in Hiroshima, which has a history going back 400 years.
News On Japan - May 22
Spouses of the leaders who participated in the G7 Hiroshima Summit visited the 400-year-old “Shukkeien Garden” in Hiroshima, which has a history going back 400 years.
Food Page: 1 | 2 | 3