Japan's PM Kishida scolds son for partying at official residence

Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu commented at a news conference on Thursday about an online article of the Shukan Bunshun weekly released the previous day.

The article said Kishida Shotaro, who serves as the prime minister's secretary, held a year-end party with his relatives at the living quarters adjacent to the prime minister's office in December.

The younger Kishida and the participants reportedly frolicked and took photos in a room that is used to receive foreign dignitaries.

The report also said they held a mock news conference, and a participant was photographed lying on a staircase in the residence.