'Very, very hot': Japanese backpacker nears Cairns after travelling 3,000km across Australia on a scooter

theguardian.com -- May 26
On a service road to the Bruce Highway, one of Australia's most dangerous roads, is a lone traveller on a kick scooter. He set out from Melbourne in late January and has been making the exhausting and occasionally perilous journey almost 3,000km to Cairns in far-north Queensland.

“It’s very very hot,” Uni, the 23-year-old Japanese traveller, says. “Lot’s of trucks as well, it’s a bit scary.”

When Guardian Australia caught up with Uni this week, he had travelled almost 60km that day along the service lane with just his foot-propelled scooter and a backpack to reach the cane-growing town of Ingham, less than 250km from his goal.

Ingham newspaper Wet Tropic Times found him last-minute accomodation for the night with local resident Glen Ceff.

“I’ll tell you what: I definitely wouldn’t do it,” Ceff says. “It’s absolutely insane but also amazing, I have always travelled so I love travellers.”

@himajinn.uni その額3000ドル！！#ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱ #キックボード #縦断 #kick #scooter #ワーホリ #英語 #初心者 #ハプニング #旅 #バックパッカー #ロン毛 #キャンプ #アウトドア #ドローン #シドニー #melbourne #Cairns #trip #traveler #Uni #guardian #news #cross #Japanese #backpacker ♬ melt bitter - sato moka

Sporting his Japanese kasa hat and the same slippers he set out in, Uni, who prefers his surname not be used, has become something of a celebrity in regional Australia. More than 18,000 people are following the daily updates of his adventure, which he has dedicated to raising money for UNHCR, after being inspired by a family of Ukrainian refugees he met when he passed through Port Macquarie, New South Wales. ...continue reading

'Very, very hot': Japanese backpacker nears Cairns after travelling 3,000km across Australia on a scooter
theguardian.com - May 26
On a service road to the Bruce Highway, one of Australia's most dangerous roads, is a lone traveller on a kick scooter. He set out from Melbourne in late January and has been making the exhausting and occasionally perilous journey almost 3,000km to Cairns in far-north Queensland.
How can foreigners make Japanese people happy?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 24
The Japanese pretend to be humble but they are a people who love to be praised. When a Japanese person says, "No, it is not true," it means more praise please.
Man caught upskirting American tourist in Kyoto
News On Japan - May 22
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for filming up the skirt of an American tourist at the main hall of Kiyomizu-dera Temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto.
Ennosuke's parents may have died of psychotropic poisoning, Tokyo police say
NHK - May 20
Tokyo police say the parents of popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke may have died of psychotropic poisoning.
Nepalese students killed in auto crash may have been trying to fix bus's engine
NHK - May 18
Japanese police officials say two Nepalese men killed in a traffic accident in northeastern Japan on Tuesday may have been trying to help their bus driver fix the vehicle's engine.
Kobe man arrested after threatening driving school with 1,500 origami cranes
soranews24.com - May 18
On 11 May Hyogo Prefectural Police in Kobe City arrested a 22-year-old man for sending 15 threatening letters and one case containing roughly 1,500 origami cranes to his former driving school.
How a former yakuza criminal went from a jail cell in Japan to fighting the war in Ukraine
abc.net.au - May 17
From Japanese gangster to Ukrainian freedom fighter, Harusan is on a redemption arc. The 50-year-old moved to the eastern European country a year ago to fight against the Russian invaders.
Japan's 'dark gig' economy linked to series of brazen daylight robberies
South China Morning Post - May 17
A botched robbery of a Rolex watch store in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza district reportedly has all the hallmarks of what are known as yami baito or “dark part-time jobs” in Japan.
Bear attack on angler suspected after human head found at lake in Hokkaido
Japan Today - May 16
Police are searching for an angler who went missing at a lake in Hokkaido, suspecting he may have been attacked by a bear after a human head was found in the area Monday, they said.
Man arrested over murder of woman at Tokyo brothel
Japan Today - May 15
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 30s at a brothel where she worked.
What's it like being LGBTQ+ in Japan?
TAKASHii from Japan - May 15
Interviewing sexual minority people at Tokyo Rainbow Parade 2023.
Car crashes into Aichi supermarket seriously injuring shoppers
NOJ / FNN - May 14
Five female customers at a supermarket in Inazawa City, Aichi, were seriously injured on Saturday morning when a car crashed into the building after an elderly driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
36-year-old woman arrested for leaving one-month-old daughter in trash container
Japan Today - May 14
Police in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her one-month-old daughter in a trash container.
Fans demand Johnny's talent agency investigate sexual abuse claims
Kyodo - May 13
Fans of idols belonging to Johnny & Associates Inc., one of Japan's most powerful talent agencies, said Thursday they have submitted a petition with around 16,000 signatures demanding that the firm investigate allegations of sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa.
Tokyo police arrest junior high school teacher on suspicion of murder
NHK - May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
Japanese schoolboy stabbed in chest on way to school in downtown Tokyo
wgmd.com - May 10
Japanese police said a schoolboy was stabbed in the chest as he stepped out of his house to go to school Wednesday in a residential area of downtown Tokyo. A suspect was arrested at the scene.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        