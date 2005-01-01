Koji Yakusho wins best actor at Cannes
カンヌ国際映画祭 日本映画2作品が受賞
Barrons -- May 28
Japan's Koji Yakusho won best actor at Cannes on Saturday for "Perfect Days" by German director Wim Wenders, a touching tale about a Tokyo toilet cleaner.
"I want to specifically thank Wim Wenders... who truly created a magnificent character," he said as he received the award.
Yakusho, 67, appears in most scenes of "Perfect Days" as a mysterious, bookish man without friends, content to spend his spare time reading, watering his plants, taking photos and listening to songs on his car stereo.
The versatile actor's roles in over four decades of movie-making have ranged from warlords and gangsters to killers and cops -- and now an everyman who keeps the public washrooms of Tokyo pristine.
He has also crossed over to Hollywood for "Memoirs of a Geisha" in 2005 and "Babel" a year later. ...continue reading
May 28 (ANNnewsCH) - 世界三大映画祭の一つ、カンヌ国際映画祭で日本映画の2つの作品が受賞する快挙を成し遂げました。 ...continue reading
Typhoon Mawar may approach Japan's Okinawa region next week
NHK - May 28
Japanese weather officials say a very strong typhoon, now east of the Philippines, may approach Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa on or after Tuesday.
Man fatally shot in Tokyo coffee shop; one of 2 suspects turns himself in
Japan Today - May 28
A man in his 50s was fatally shot in a coffee shop in Machida, Tokyo, on Friday night, in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. The shooter fled with an accomplice but later turned himself in at a police station.
4-year-old boy dies after falling from 12th-floor apartment in Yamaguchi Pref
Japan Today - May 28
A four-year-old boy fell to his death from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Friday afternoon.
Koji Yakusho wins best actor at Cannes
Japan's Koji Yakusho won best actor at Cannes on Saturday for "Perfect Days" by German director Wim Wenders, a touching tale about a Tokyo toilet cleaner.
Japan Self-Defense Force conducts large-scale live-fire drills
NHK - May 28
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force has held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan.
Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch
Japan Today - May 28
A private Japanese moon lander went into free-fall while trying to land on the lunar surface last month, company officials said Friday, blaming a software issue and a last-minute switch in the touchdown location.
Sumo: Terunofuji clinches 8th Emperor's Cup with win over Kiribayama
Kyodo - May 28
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji completed a triumphant comeback from injury Saturday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, outlasting title rival Kiribayama to clinch the championship with a day to spare.
Muslim migrant damages Shinto shrine
opindia.com - May 27
A video has been going viral on social media wherein a man in yellow attire can be seen vandalising a worship place.
Suspect arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack
arabnews.com - May 26
Police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday over a knife and gun attack in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, that left four people dead including two policemen.
Over 97 percent of Japan's new univ. graduates employed amid labor shortage
Kyodo - May 26
Over 97 percent of new university graduates in Japan found jobs this spring, up 1.5 points from the previous year for the first rise in three years, reflecting a labor shortage as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday.
Tokyo consumer prices up 3.2 percent in May as food costs jump
NHK - May 26
Overall prices in the Japanese capital remain high as people continue to pay more for food and some services.
'Very, very hot': Japanese backpacker nears Cairns after travelling 3,000km across Australia on a scooter
theguardian.com - May 26
On a service road to the Bruce Highway, one of Australia's most dangerous roads, is a lone traveller on a kick scooter. He set out from Melbourne in late January and has been making the exhausting and occasionally perilous journey almost 3,000km to Cairns in far-north Queensland.
Narita airport to hike user fees for passengers from September
Japan Today - May 26
The operator of Japan's Narita airport plans to raise user charges for international passengers from September, including up to 330 yen for a facility fee, reflecting recent price and labor cost hikes, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.
Japan's PM Kishida scolds son for partying at official residence
NHK - May 26
Japan's top government spokesperson says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has reprimanded his secretary and son Shotaro over reported merrymaking in the leader's official residence.
Armed man kills woman, 2 police officers, holes up in house in central Japan
NHK - May 26
A man remains holed up in a residence in the central Japanese prefecture of Nagano after killing a woman and two police officers. Police say the suspect is believed to be a son of the city council's chairperson, who owns the house.
Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch Y3.5 mil in auction; 2nd highest bid on record
Japan Today - May 25
A pair of premium melons in Hokkaido fetched 3.5 million yen at the year's first auction on Thursday, securing the event's second highest bid on record.
