Sumo: Terunofuji clinches 8th Emperor's Cup with win over Kiribayama

Lone yokozuna Terunofuji completed a triumphant comeback from injury Saturday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, outlasting title rival Kiribayama to clinch the championship with a day to spare.

Returning from dual knee surgeries in October, the 31-year-old grand champion claimed his eighth Emperor's Cup by improving to an insurmountable 13-1 with victory over sekiwake Kiribayama (11-3) in the final bout of Day 14 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The two Mongolian-born wrestlers went toe-to-toe in an epic battle that saw them lock into a long stalemate before Terunofuji used an outside grip to force Kiribayama over to the edge and off the dohyo. ...continue reading