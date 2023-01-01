Man fatally shot in Tokyo coffee shop; one of 2 suspects turns himself in

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in a coffee shop in a building beside JR Machida Station, Kyodo News reported. Witnesses said the victim was seated at a table when one man came into the cafe and shot him twice. As the wounded victim ran out of the coffee shop, he was shot a third time.

The shooter got into a white car driven by a male accomplice and they drove away.

Police said the victim was shot in the neck and abdomen. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. ...continue reading