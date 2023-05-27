Japan Self-Defense Force conducts large-scale live-fire drills

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force has held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan.

Some 2,500 personnel took part in the drills on Saturday at the GSDF's Higashi-Fuji training camp in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The premise of the exercises was a supposed invasion of a remote Japanese island. Reconnaissance personnel alighted from a helicopter and operated drones to surveil the surroundings.

They were followed by a rapid deployment brigade specializing in amphibious landing operations. The brigade fired from combat vehicles and studied tactics to retake the island.