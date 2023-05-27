Typhoon Mawar may approach Japan's Okinawa region next week
Japan's Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Mawar was moving westward at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour in waters east of the Philippines as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Mawar had a central atmospheric pressure of 925 hectopascals, and is packing winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour around its center.
Maximum wind gusts reached 252 kilometers per hour.
Gale-force winds of more than 90 kilometers per hour were blowing in a 185-kilometer radius from the typhoon's center.
Mawar is expected to turn north after gradually losing speed over the sea, and could come close to the Okinawa islands as early as Tuesday, bringing high waves to the Okinawa and Amami regions.
The Sakishima Islands in Okinawa could be hit by ferocious winds from around Tuesday, depending on the storm's course.
Moist air from the typhoon may blow into a rain front that is forecast to move from the Sea of Japan side to the Pacific side and hang over eastern to western Japan for a lengthy period, bringing heavy rain.
Weather officials are advising the public to check hazard maps and shelters ahead of the rainy season.
NHK - May 28
