To improve quality, teaching foreigners Japanese will require license
Japan to revamp language education as it relies more on workers from abroad
TOKYO, May 29 (Nikkei) - Japanese-language instructors will have to be certified under legislation passed Friday, with a goal of ensuring that foreign workers here receive adequate language education as they become more important to an aging society.
Japan has been opening its immigration doors a bit wider to bring in international talent to supplement its shrinking workforce, resulting in a significant increase in language schools. But teachers and schools have varied in quality, drawing criticism. ...continue reading
Nikkei - May 29
Over 97 percent of Japan's new univ. graduates employed amid labor shortage
Over 97 percent of new university graduates in Japan found jobs this spring, up 1.5 points from the previous year for the first rise in three years, reflecting a labor shortage as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday.
G7 spouses inspire Japanese students to aim for peace
Spouses of G7 leaders took part in a symposium, discussing peace issues with young people in Hiroshima.
5 Sengoku Jidai Misconceptions/Myths
In this video we will look to examine 5 significant myths or misconceptions about the iconic age of Samurai warring states known as the Sengoku Jidai!
What a Typical Japanese Wedding is Really Like
Japanese weddings consist of two parts - a ceremony where they exchange vows, and a reception followed afterwards.
Japan close to eradicating mongoose from Amami-Ohshima Island
The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Signs of progress in how Japan treats foreign workers
In the early 1990s, Japan was under pressure to play a larger role in the international community. Japan’s government established the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in 1993 to transfer skills to trainees from developing countries to meet international community expectations.
Japan to relax rules for startup visas, seeking foreign talent
Japan aims to foster its startup market by relaxing rules for foreigners seeking startup visas, including by letting private companies handle part of the screening process.
Church founded by Japanese immigrants still thrives
Wesley United Methodist Church is one of the oldest churches in the South Bay founded by Japanese immigrants. It was established over 125 years ago and is still thriving in San Jose today.
How Japan 'solved' the problem of homelessness
Japan is a very interesting country and stands out in many ways. But there is one statistic in particular that stands it apart from other developed countries. It is the only country that, despite having a population of 125 million, has very few homeless people or people living on the streets.
The Kyujo Incident The Coup that Almost Kept Japan in WWII
Discover the gripping true story of the Kyujo Incident - a failed coup that almost prevented Japan's surrender in WWII. Learn how small inflection points changed the course of history forever.
What you should know about Japanese
Japanese is full of surprises. This video is everything you need to know before you head to Japan or begin to learn the language. On my own trip I discovered that Japanese is trying its hardest to be easy for English speakers.
Being Friendless in Japan
In Japan, more and more people feel like they have no friends. Why is it so rising? And what would be the solutions for us?
914 child mistreatment cases reported at nurseries in April-December 2022
A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday.
Salary increase proposed to solve teacher shortage
The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers.
Japanese children's mobility likely affected by COVID restrictions, survey finds
A survey by Japanese experts has found that children in the country have shown signs of declining mobility likely caused by restricted activities during the pandemic.
