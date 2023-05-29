Unrealized losses surged at Japan's regional banks in FY2022

Regional banks in Japan saw unrealized losses surge in fiscal 2022. A new survey says the figure climbed by more than 5 times in yen terms over the previous year as investments sank.

An asset-management advisory firm in Tokyo surveyed 99 regional banks across the country.

It says they had unrealized losses totaling more than 1.9 trillion yen, or about 13 billion dollars.

The losses were in domestic and foreign bonds, as well as mutual funds. ...continue reading