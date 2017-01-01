Law enacted that allows nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years
TOKYO, May 31 (Japan Today) - Japan on Wednesday passed a law allowing nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years, as it tries to reinvigorate the sector to meet energy challenges and climate targets.
The bill intends to "establish an electricity supply system that will achieve a carbon-free society", a Diet spokesman told AFP.
Under the new rules, the age cap technically remains 60 years but exceptions are allowed for reactors that have had to pause operations for "unforeseeable" reasons.
Those might include changes to safety guidelines, or provisional injunctions by a court.
The new rules allow operators to exclude periods of shutdown when calculating the total years of operation.
However, operators require approval from Japan's nuclear safety watchdog for the exemption, and the law also includes measures intended to strengthen safety checks at aging reactors. ...continue reading
Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch
NASA unveils lunar photos of possible debris of failed Japan lander
World's biggest nuclear plant in Japan may stay closed due to papers left on car roof
Update the system: Japan’s Generational Divide
Japan to join India's UPI payment system, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister
Ear acupuncture: Japan trial shows alternative medicine reduces obesity
North Korean hackers stole $721 million in cryptocurrency from Japan
Japan weather bureau: 80 percent chance of El Nino by northern hemisphere summer
'Forest' of carbon dioxide-sucking vending machines planned in Japan
Great balls of fire! 'Rocket debris' lights up Japan skies
Study Shows Interferon-based Treatment of Hep C in Japan Reduced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Occurence
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan
JAXA weighs new mission using Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 tech
G7 digital and tech ministers discuss rules for AI
Japan's ispace says moon lander unexpectedly accelerated and likely crashed
