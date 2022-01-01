Japan to channel billions of dollars into raising birth rate

Tokyo says it will spend about 3.5 trillion yen (about $25 billion) annually to turn around a trend that, while affecting many developed countries, is particularly acute in Japan.

Parents will be entitled to a monthly allowance will of some 15,000 yen —about $107 dollars — for each child from newborn to two years old. There will then be 10,000 yen for children from the age of three and older, with the coverage expanded to include children in senior high school.

According to the draft, the state will no longer use household income as a criterium in providing allowances to parents.

The government also plans to open up nursery school or day-care center places to children, even if their parents do not have jobs.

It will raise childcare leave benefits, starting in the fiscal year 2025, so disposable family incomes remain unchanged for up to four weeks even when both parents take leave.

The measures also include increasing paid parental leave and providing subsidies for fertility treatments.