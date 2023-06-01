Shogi star Fujii Sota at 20 becomes youngest player to win Meijin title
藤井聡太六冠 渡辺明名人に勝利 史上最年少“名人”＆“七冠”達成
NHK -- Jun 02
Twenty-year-old shogi sensation Fujii Sota has become the youngest player to win the Meijin title, the oldest of the eight major titles in the Japanese board game.
He has also become only the second player in Japan's shogi history to hold seven major titles.
Fujii defeated defending champion Watanabe Akira in the fifth match on Thursday of the best-of-seven title series.
The second day of the match in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, began with Fujii playing his sealed move, resuming from where the two left off the prior day.
Both started aggressively. In the afternoon, they spent more than 1 hour each contemplating their next moves.
Fujii gradually drove the defending champion into a corner, and Watanabe conceded after the 94th move. ...continue reading
Jun 02 (ANNnewsCH) - 将棋の名人戦第5局で1日午後、藤井聡太六冠が渡辺明名人に勝利して史上最年少、20歳での名人獲得、史上2人目の七冠となりました。 ...continue reading
Shogi star Fujii Sota at 20 becomes youngest player to win Meijin title
NHK - Jun 02
Twenty-year-old shogi sensation Fujii Sota has become the youngest player to win the Meijin title, the oldest of the eight major titles in the Japanese board game.
NHK - Jun 02
Twenty-year-old shogi sensation Fujii Sota has become the youngest player to win the Meijin title, the oldest of the eight major titles in the Japanese board game.
Discover the Excitement of Online Sports Betting in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Jun 01
Japan is home to a wide variety of sports, from football and baseball to horse racing and sumo wrestling, and so there are few better places to wager on via online sports betting platforms.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 01
Japan is home to a wide variety of sports, from football and baseball to horse racing and sumo wrestling, and so there are few better places to wager on via online sports betting platforms.
Toyota puts liquid hydrogen-powered car into 24-hour race
Japan Today - May 29
Toyota Motor Corp on Saturday entered a racing car powered by liquid hydrogen into a 24-hour endurance race in central Japan, making it the first such car in the world to participate in an official race.
Japan Today - May 29
Toyota Motor Corp on Saturday entered a racing car powered by liquid hydrogen into a 24-hour endurance race in central Japan, making it the first such car in the world to participate in an official race.
Sumo: Terunofuji clinches 8th Emperor's Cup with win over Kiribayama
Kyodo - May 28
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji completed a triumphant comeback from injury Saturday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, outlasting title rival Kiribayama to clinch the championship with a day to spare.
Kyodo - May 28
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji completed a triumphant comeback from injury Saturday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, outlasting title rival Kiribayama to clinch the championship with a day to spare.
Honda to return to Formula One in 2026
NHK - May 24
Honda says it will return to Formula One racing in the 2026 season, after withdrawing in 2021. The automaker has a deal to provide Aston Martin with hybrid engines.
NHK - May 24
Honda says it will return to Formula One racing in the 2026 season, after withdrawing in 2021. The automaker has a deal to provide Aston Martin with hybrid engines.
Sumo: Terunofuji takes outright lead with Day 8 win over Kotoshoho
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji took the outright lead and became the first wrestler to clinch a winning record Sunday as he improved to a perfect 8-0 at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji took the outright lead and became the first wrestler to clinch a winning record Sunday as he improved to a perfect 8-0 at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
36 million yen to join luxury driving club
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 18
Asia's first high-class membership-based driving club with an admission fee of 36 million yen (US$262,000) is set to open on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 18
Asia's first high-class membership-based driving club with an admission fee of 36 million yen (US$262,000) is set to open on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
Trevor Bauer getting absolutely torched in Japan has Dodgers fans resting easy
dodgersway.com - May 18
After pitching well initially as he was gearing up in the Japanese version of the minor leagues, things have taken a turn for the worse for Trevor Bauer with Yokohama.
dodgersway.com - May 18
After pitching well initially as he was gearing up in the Japanese version of the minor leagues, things have taken a turn for the worse for Trevor Bauer with Yokohama.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani pitches 7 innings, hits 3-run homer on 4-hit night
Kyodo - May 17
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned his fifth win after he struggled on the mound but went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
Kyodo - May 17
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned his fifth win after he struggled on the mound but went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
Japan wins 6th mixed team gold at World Judo Championships
NHK - May 16
Japan has beaten France in the World Judo Championships to win its sixth straight mixed team title.
NHK - May 16
Japan has beaten France in the World Judo Championships to win its sixth straight mixed team title.
The Organised Chaos That Is Dori Dore
speedhunters.com - May 15
Dori Dore drift event happens just few times a year, but only once at the iconic Okuibuki Motor Park.
speedhunters.com - May 15
Dori Dore drift event happens just few times a year, but only once at the iconic Okuibuki Motor Park.
Japan added to World Rugby's elite group of nations
Kyodo - May 12
World Rugby has changed the name of its group of elite national teams from "Tier 1" to "High Performance Unions" and included Japan in the new men's 11-member group, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday.
Kyodo - May 12
World Rugby has changed the name of its group of elite national teams from "Tier 1" to "High Performance Unions" and included Japan in the new men's 11-member group, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday.
Two more get suspended jail terms in Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal
Japan Today - May 11
Two Japanese businessmen were handed suspended prison sentences on Thursday in the latest convictions in a bribery scandal surrounding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Japan Today - May 11
Two Japanese businessmen were handed suspended prison sentences on Thursday in the latest convictions in a bribery scandal surrounding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Trevor Bauer picks up 4-1 victory in debut with Yokohama
lmtonline.com - May 03
After cheerleaders welcomed him, after receiving the largest ovation of any Yokohama player at the start of the game, Trevor Bauer delivered what was expected on Wednesday in his debut with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars.
lmtonline.com - May 03
After cheerleaders welcomed him, after receiving the largest ovation of any Yokohama player at the start of the game, Trevor Bauer delivered what was expected on Wednesday in his debut with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars.
Japanese table tennis star Ishikawa announces retirement
telanganatoday.com - May 02
Japanese table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa, who won three women’s team medals at three consecutive Olympic Games, announced her retirement on Monday.
telanganatoday.com - May 02
Japanese table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa, who won three women’s team medals at three consecutive Olympic Games, announced her retirement on Monday.
Basketball: Japan to face Australia, Germany in tough World Cup group
Kyodo - Apr 30
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan must raise its level of play against "difficult" Group E opponents Australia, Germany and Finland, men's national team head coach Tom Hovasse said following Saturday's draw for the tournament.
Kyodo - Apr 30
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan must raise its level of play against "difficult" Group E opponents Australia, Germany and Finland, men's national team head coach Tom Hovasse said following Saturday's draw for the tournament.
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7