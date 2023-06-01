Shogi star Fujii Sota at 20 becomes youngest player to win Meijin title

Twenty-year-old shogi sensation Fujii Sota has become the youngest player to win the Meijin title, the oldest of the eight major titles in the Japanese board game.

He has also become only the second player in Japan's shogi history to hold seven major titles.

Fujii defeated defending champion Watanabe Akira in the fifth match on Thursday of the best-of-seven title series.

The second day of the match in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, began with Fujii playing his sealed move, resuming from where the two left off the prior day.

Both started aggressively. In the afternoon, they spent more than 1 hour each contemplating their next moves.

Fujii gradually drove the defending champion into a corner, and Watanabe conceded after the 94th move. ...continue reading