Sales of some IC cards to be halted in Japan due to global chip shortage
NHK -- Jun 03
Sales of Suica and Pasmo IC cards, which are used to pay for train fares and other payments in Japan, will be temporarily suspended from Thursday of next week due to a global semiconductor shortage.
An industrial group comprising East Japan Railway and other rail operators says it will halt sales of a type of Suica and Pasmo card that can be bought without registering personal information.
But such cards will continue to be sold in the northeastern prefectures of Aomori, Iwate and Akita, where the Suica service for local trains has just started.
Another type of Suica and Pasmo card, along with commuter passes, all of which bear the holders' names and personal information, will continue to be sold.
Suica and Pasmo cards for foreign nationals on short-term visits will also be available.
The smartphone apps Mobile Suica and Mobile Pasmo remain available for new users. And people can continue to use the cards they have already been issued.
Heavy rains pound wide areas of Japan
NHK - Jun 03
Heavy rain continued from Friday through Saturday morning, bringing record rainfall to several parts of Japan. The Meteorological Agency is calling on people to remain on the alert for landslides and swollen rivers.
Construction begins for new Haneda airport train line
Japan Today - Jun 03
A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Friday in Tokyo to mark the start of construction for a new train line connecting Tokyo Station and the capital's Haneda airport that will begin service before March 2032.
Japan had warmest spring since 1898 with early blooms, summer temperatures
NHK - Jun 02
Weather officials say that Japan had the warmest spring in 125 years this year, characterized by early blooms on cherry trees, and summer-like temperatures on certain days in May.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #6 Sangenjaya King Kong
NOJ - Jun 02
Built in 1979, the King Kong-like figure is perched atop a pink commercial building which houses a gym and a brightly lit FamilyMart. From afar, the giant creature is seemingly overlooking the bustling district, leaning towards the edge of the building, with its right arm dangling freely.
Bird strike crushes nose of Air France Airbus A350 in Osaka
simpleflying.com - May 29
An Air France service between Osaka and Paris was forced to turn back on Sunday after a bird strike damaged its nose cone.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #8 Maman Giant Spider
NOJ - May 29
The Maman Spider Sculpture by the late Louise Bourgeois is a famous landmark in Roppongi Hills.
'Very, very hot': Japanese backpacker nears Cairns after travelling 3,000km across Australia on a scooter
theguardian.com - May 26
On a service road to the Bruce Highway, one of Australia's most dangerous roads, is a lone traveller on a kick scooter. He set out from Melbourne in late January and has been making the exhausting and occasionally perilous journey almost 3,000km to Cairns in far-north Queensland.
Narita airport to hike user fees for passengers from September
Japan Today - May 26
The operator of Japan's Narita airport plans to raise user charges for international passengers from September, including up to 330 yen for a facility fee, reflecting recent price and labor cost hikes, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #9 Tire Park Dinosaurs
NOJ / Japan Travel - May 25
Tire Park is every child's dreams come true. Over 3,000 tires (and a lot of sand) were used to build the coolest playground in Tokyo. It's filled with robots, dinosaurs, rocket ships, and more...
Riding Japan’s Most LUXURIOUS Steam Train -- FIRST Class in Hokkaido
Abroad in Japan - May 25
Hokkaido is home to Japan's most luxurious and rarest steam train, the winter express. Only in operation several weeks of the year, we bag ourselves tickets as we continue our journey across Japan.
What I wish I Knew Before Coming to Japan - Unspoken Rules
Inaka Adventure - May 25
You DON'T Need to worry about Traveling to Japan, but you DO Need to know some these simple unspoken RULES when you come to Japan
[Monsters In Tokyo] #10 Kitaro Square Chofu
NOJ - May 24
Kitaro Square has play objects featuring Yokai (spirit-monster) and others, including "GeGeGe no Kitaro," from manga artist Shigeru Mizuki.
Haneda Airport to reopen Terminal 2 area for international flights
NHK - May 23
Tokyo's Haneda Airport will reopen an area for international flights in Terminal 2 in July to handle surging demand since Japan eased its entry rules. The part of the terminal had been shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan eyes revamping tax-free shopping rule to stem illicit resale
Kyodo - May 23
Japan is considering overhauling its tax-free shopping scheme for foreign visitors in response to a growing number of cases of tax-free items being resold overseas for profit at tax-inclusive prices, sources close to the matter said Monday.
Yellow sand likely to spread to eastern Japan on Pacific coast
NHK - May 22
Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts is expected to blow into wide regions from northern to western Japan, and even spread to the Pacific coast through late Monday night.
