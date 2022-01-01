Japan PM’s private photo leaked, causes security concerns

The picture was taken at the residence during a family function at the end of last year. The facility serves as both the prime minister's personal dwelling and a public venue for hosting guests and conducting official duties.

Kishida defended the leaked private photograph, telling reporters, “I dined with my family members and relatives at the private space of the official residence, which is just a few minutes away from the prime minister's office.” “I do not believe I did something inappropriate in the public area of the residence,” Kishida said.

The fresh revelation of the snapshot comes after Kishida's eldest son, Shotaro, was fired from his role as executive secretary to the prime minister amid growing criticism over inappropriate photos, apparently taken on the same occasion. ...continue reading