Ex-Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy arrested

He was elected to the Upper House as a member of an opposition party last year. But he was expelled for failing to appear at any Diet session.

GaaSyy, whose real name is Higashitani Yoshikazu, returned to Japan from the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Tokyo police took him into custody just after his arrival on suspicion of repeatedly intimidating and slandering celebrities and business people in online videos. GaaSyy gained fame for running a gossip channel.

A number of prominent figures have filed criminal complaints against him. Tokyo police obtained a warrant for his arrest in March and requested he be placed on an Interpol wanted list.