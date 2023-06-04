Ex-Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy arrested
TOKYO, Jun 05 (NHK) - Japanese police have arrested the former YouTuber-turned Upper House member GaaSyy on suspicion of multiple allegations, including intimidation.
He was elected to the Upper House as a member of an opposition party last year. But he was expelled for failing to appear at any Diet session.
GaaSyy, whose real name is Higashitani Yoshikazu, returned to Japan from the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.
Tokyo police took him into custody just after his arrival on suspicion of repeatedly intimidating and slandering celebrities and business people in online videos. GaaSyy gained fame for running a gossip channel.
ガーシー元参議院議員 逮捕 警視庁 本格的な取り調べへ #nhk_news https://t.co/uktMyXwqwN— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) June 4, 2023
A number of prominent figures have filed criminal complaints against him. Tokyo police obtained a warrant for his arrest in March and requested he be placed on an Interpol wanted list.
Japan, US, S.Korea agree to activate real-time sharing of missile data this year
Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to upgrade their security relationship to enable real-time monitoring of missiles launched by North Korea. The countries will activate the new data-sharing mechanism by the end of the year.
Japan PM’s private photo leaked, causes security concerns
A private photo of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, taken at his official residence, was leaked by a magazine on Friday, with critics arguing the action was inappropriate and generated security issues at what they consider a public facility, reports Kyodo News.
Expressway tolls extended for 50 years to 2115
Japan's House of Councillors pass a law Wednesday extending the deadline for collecting expressway tolls, which had been until 2065, by 50 years to 2115, TV Asahi reports.
Japan to channel billions of dollars into raising birth rate
The Japanese government on Thursday announced specific measures to curb falling birth rates by boosting financial support for households with children.
Japan aims to halve pollen emissions in 30 years to tackle hay fever
Japan on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive policy package to tackle hay fever caused by pollen from cedar and cypress trees, aiming to halve emissions over the next 30 years.
Kishida fires son after scandal tarnishes image
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would fire his son, who is working as his secretary, after a scandal over a party held at his official residence in late 2022.
Japan Self-Defense Force conducts large-scale live-fire drills
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force has held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan.
Japan's PM Kishida scolds son for partying at official residence
Japan's top government spokesperson says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has reprimanded his secretary and son Shotaro over reported merrymaking in the leader's official residence.
Japan won't join NATO, but local office OK, Kishida says
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.
Japan's lower house approves bill to pool funds for defense spending
Japan's lower house on Tuesday approved a bill creating a special pool of funds to substantially increase defense spending despite opposition lawmakers' resistance.
G7 Summit: China summons Japan's ambassador over criticism
Beijing has also responded angrily to statements made during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, which wrapped up in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Sunday.
G7 spouses experience traditional culture
Spouses of the leaders who participated in the G7 Hiroshima Summit visited the 400-year-old “Shukkeien Garden” in Hiroshima, which has a history going back 400 years.
Wearable binoculars gifted to G-7 spouses by Japan PM's wife
Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has gifted pairs of wearable binoculars to the spouses of the leaders of the Group of Seven countries and international organizations who attended the G-7 summit that concluded Sunday in Hiroshima, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Protest erupts in Seoul over Japan's nuclear wastewater discharge plan
A massive protest erupted in South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday against Japan's push for its controversial nuclear-contaminated water ocean discharge plan from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant despite intense international outcry.
Multinational demonstrators rally against G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Local protesters were joined by demonstrators from the U.S., the Philippines and South Korea to rally against the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit and the possible establishment of an Asian version of NATO.
