Search for missing American woman in Japan suspended

The search for a missing woman in Japan has been suspended. Patricia Wu-Murad, also known as Pattie, was reported missing by local police in Japan on April 10.

She was hiking the Kumano Kodo trail and was last seen checking out of the Mandokoro guest house, according to her family.

Her family was notified she was missing by the U.S. Embassy on April 14.

According to Murphy’s GoFundMe, two members from the U.S. team said due to the amount of work that has been conducted, and how few leads turned up, they are not allocating anymore resources to find Pattie and suspended the search on May 30.

The teams offered if there were new leads in the case they would volunteer to start searching for Pattie again.