4 arrested over man’s death after street fight in Fukuoka
福岡市東区の男性刺殺事件で男４人を逮捕
FUKUOKA, Jun 05 (Japan Today) - Police in Fukuoka said Sunday they have arrested four men over the death of a 43 year-old-man after a fight between several people on Saturday.
A witness called police at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday and said a group of men were arguing on a street about 800 meters from JR Nata Station in Higashi Ward and that one man appeared to have been stabbed, Kyodo News reported. When police arrived, some of the group had left, while others remained with the victim who was on the ground, bleeding from several knife wounds.
The victim, Ryuya Isayama, of unknown occupation, was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later. A blood-stained knife was found near the scene. ...continue reading
Jun 05 (福岡・佐賀 KBC NEWS) - 福岡市の路上で３日未明、４３歳の男性が刺殺された事件で、警察はきょう男４人を逮捕しました。 ...continue reading
Search for missing American woman in Japan suspended
The search for a missing woman in Japan has been suspended. Patricia Wu-Murad, also known as Pattie, was reported missing by local police in Japan on April 10.
4 arrested over man’s death after street fight in Fukuoka
Police in Fukuoka said Sunday they have arrested four men over the death of a 43 year-old-man after a fight between several people on Saturday.
Couple arrested for leaving partially burned newborn baby found on Shizuoka coastline
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a newborn baby girl whose partially burned body was found along the coastline last month.
Man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter
Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old self-employed man on suspicion of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter.
Japanese court rules non-recognition of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional
A district court in central Japan has ruled that the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage violates the country's constitution.
Cosplayers clean up Dotonbori
About 200 people, including "cosplayers" dressed up as characters from manga and anime, cleaned up the Dotonbori area on Saturday, Kyodo reports.
Man fatally shot in Tokyo coffee shop; one of 2 suspects turns himself in
A man in his 50s was fatally shot in a coffee shop in Machida, Tokyo, on Friday night, in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. The shooter fled with an accomplice but later turned himself in at a police station.
4-year-old boy dies after falling from 12th-floor apartment in Yamaguchi Pref
A four-year-old boy fell to his death from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Friday afternoon.
Muslim migrant damages Shinto shrine
A video has been going viral on social media wherein a man in yellow attire can be seen vandalising a worship place.
Suspect arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack
Police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday over a knife and gun attack in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, that left four people dead including two policemen.
How can foreigners make Japanese people happy?
The Japanese pretend to be humble but they are a people who love to be praised. When a Japanese person says, "No, it is not true," it means more praise please.
Ennosuke's parents may have died of psychotropic poisoning, Tokyo police say
Tokyo police say the parents of popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke may have died of psychotropic poisoning.
Nepalese students killed in auto crash may have been trying to fix bus's engine
Japanese police officials say two Nepalese men killed in a traffic accident in northeastern Japan on Tuesday may have been trying to help their bus driver fix the vehicle's engine.
Kobe man arrested after threatening driving school with 1,500 origami cranes
On 11 May Hyogo Prefectural Police in Kobe City arrested a 22-year-old man for sending 15 threatening letters and one case containing roughly 1,500 origami cranes to his former driving school.
How a former yakuza criminal went from a jail cell in Japan to fighting the war in Ukraine
From Japanese gangster to Ukrainian freedom fighter, Harusan is on a redemption arc. The 50-year-old moved to the eastern European country a year ago to fight against the Russian invaders.
Japan's 'dark gig' economy linked to series of brazen daylight robberies
A botched robbery of a Rolex watch store in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza district reportedly has all the hallmarks of what are known as yami baito or “dark part-time jobs” in Japan.
